Data Dynamics announces StorageX 9.0

The latest product upgrade will help enterprise customers with deeper analytics to improve decision making, support versioned object-to-object mobility for compliance, and enhance secure NFS migration capabilities, including NFSv4 and NFSv3 POSIX security translation.

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics , the leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, announced today the release of StorageX9.0 . The upgraded version expands and enhances the existing product functionalities to help customers manage sprawls of unstructured data and its complexities. It enables enterprises to categorize & analyze their data, draw actionable insights, apply security practices, maintain compliance, and enhance business performance. StorageX 9.0 is power packed with new features, including Share and DFS analytics, NFSv4 and NFSv3 POSIX security translation, and support for versioned object mobility.

"StorageX 9.0 is an enhancement to our already strong data management portfolio. It helps our enterprise customers with the capabilities they need for intelligent heterogenous petabyte-scale migrations and modernization, with fast time to value, maintaining compliance, and enhanced data security," said Cuong Le, CSO of Data Dynamics.

Furthermore, StorageX recently collaborated with Microsoft to develop the Azure File Migration service. This program allows enterprises to migrate their data to Azure for free with StorageX. Click here to know more.

StorageX, when used in conjunction with Data Dynamics' unified unstructured data management platform, can help enterprises unlock the true potential of their data. The platform helps with end-to-end data management capabilities such as Data Mobility, Data Analytics, Data Security, and Data Compliance.

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. Proven in over 26 Fortune 100 companies, the platform is a one-stop solution that enables organizations to unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance & governance and drive hybrid cloud data management.

Visit: www.datadynamicsinc.com or contact at solutions@datdyn.com .

