Lucid Software Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Milestone

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced that it has achieved "In Process" status as part of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) under the planned initial authorization of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), an agency of the Department of Justice. Lucid's entire suite of products – Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale – are now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors, and when full accreditation is achieved, all will be approved for federal agency use

Working with the DEA to coordinate progress with the FedRAMP Program Management Office, Lucid has completed all preparatory steps for the authorization process. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services, with a goal to protect US citizen data in the cloud. The program administers a marketplace of approved providers to increase the use of cloud services and facilitate digital transformation across government agencies.

"This milestone is a welcome validation for both the security of our platform and the demand for visual collaboration solutions that exist within the government," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid. "Organizations in virtually every industry are looking to Lucid's Visual Collaboration Suite to align around a shared vision, clarify complexity and collaborate visually with each other from any location, and government teams are no exception. We are thrilled to have our platform included in the FedRAMP marketplace, and look forward to helping federal agencies improve how they work and collaborate."

Lucid Software offers a leading Visual Collaboration Suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark and Lucidscale —teams can turn ideas into reality, clarify complexity and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

