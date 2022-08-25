Another Crock-Pot Pressure Multicooker Lawsuit Filed

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Debra McGowan, a resident of Cedar Hill, Texas, alleging that manufacturer Sunbeam Products Inc., sold a defective Crock-Pot multicooker that caused serious injuries to the user.

Ms. McGowan was burned in a pressure cooker explosion in September 2020 when her Crock-Pot lid opened while still under pressure, releasing its contents at high temperature. Crock-Pot claims its pressure cookers are designed with "safety in mind" and numerous "safety measures." Ms. McGowan's Complaint alleges Sunbeam "designed, manufactured, marketed, imported, distributed and sold… a product that suffers from serious and dangerous defects." In November 2020, two months after Ms. McGowan's pressure cooker explosion, Crock-Pot recalled 900,000 pressure cookers, citing 119 reports of unexpected lid detachments resulting in 99 burn injuries.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

Questions about a Crock-Pot pressure cooker Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson // Becker lawyer today for a free case review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Crock-Pot pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new Crock-Pot pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation for your defective pressure cooker injuries.

We offer a free case evaluation. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/crock-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC