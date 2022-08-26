360training Acquires TIPSalcohol.com, Expanding Alcohol Safety Training

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training, a leading regulatory and compliance training platform, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of TIPSalcohol.com , the leading affiliate of TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) alcohol safety training, expanding the accessibility of TIPS training online.

By acquiring TIPSalcohol, 360training will be able to enhance public safety by preventing alcohol-related incidents in communities across the nation. (PRNewswire)

"Safety is not expensive, it is priceless. We take safety very seriously at 360training and adding tipsalcohol.com to our portfolio of alcohol safety will expand our ability to prevent alcohol-related incidents." Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training.

For the past 15 years, TIPSalcohol has been a recognized reseller affiliate promoting all TIPS online alcohol training courses. Through this transaction, customers and students will have direct access to 360training's extensive technical and customer support.

As a leader in online training, 360training leverages state-of-the-art techniques to offer valuable courses that allow individuals to complete training and get on the job faster. Students who enroll in TIPS-appealing, user-friendly courses can not only expect to gain the skills and confidence required to sell and serve alcohol responsibly, but they will also be considered a more attractive job candidate.

About 360training

360training is an integrated digital training and compliance platform for highly regulated industries. Through a unique combination of differentiated technology and deep regulatory expertise, 360training enables professionals to attain jobs and maintain industry-mandated requirements while helping organizations develop their workforces and remain compliant. 360training's robust, proprietary content library offers over 6,000 courses across major business verticals: Environment Health & Safety, Food & Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, and more.

Since 1997, 360training.com , Inc. has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams , Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , TIPS , TIPSalcohol , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , and Learn2Serve . Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

