ACCSCIENT Acquires Vyom Group to Broaden Digital Transformation Capabilities and Expand Global Reach.

PUNE, India, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCSCIENT, LLC headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, has announced the acquisition of Vyom Group (comprising of Vyom Labs, Cogniwize, and Omnepresent) and DxSherpa, through its parent entity. This acquisition will expand ACCSCIENT's global presence to over 3,000 technical resources in addition to expanding its reach into the markets of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

"The addition of Vyom Group and DxShpera to the ACCSCIENT family strengthens our digital business capabilities while also expanding our global reach beyond our established foothold in the Americas. As a combined entity, we can expand how we support our clients and partners throughout the entire digital ecosystem with both services and technology solutions." said Andre Wu, Senior Partner at ACCSCIENT.

"After meeting so many leaders at Vyom Group and DxSherpa, I am excited to welcome everyone into the ACCSCIENT family where they will find our culture and values to be aligned to theirs and they will be part of an ecosystem where the empowerment of people has been the cornerstone of our success for 25 years. We encourage our people to pursue excellence at whatever they wish within the ACCSCIENT ecosystem." said Sravan Vellanki, ACCSCIENT Chairman.

Vyom Group was founded in 2003 by Prasad Patwa and Uday Birajdar. Since inception, they have become a leading service provider for BMC software, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Microsoft, Snowflake, Mendix and other industry leading platforms by providing professional and managed services. With over 1,500+ team members, Vyom Group has established itself as an innovative and client-focused provider of digital transformation services to a global client base.

"At the Vyom Group, our evolution has been cultivated around our core value of V-Co-Create. This has helped us create great value for our customers, partners, and employees. Today, as we join hands with ACCSCIENT, we are excited to leverage our collective capabilities and geographical presence to accelerate business growth, provide a wider landscape of meaningful opportunities for all stakeholders, professional growth for the employees, and a wider and deeper portfolio of services and solutions for our customers." said Uday Birajdar, co-founder of Vyom Labs.

ACCSCIENT continues to expand the breadth of its capabilities across the entire digital ecosystem as both a provider of services and software solutions. Enabled by the depth of its technical teams working from multiple global locations, ACCSCIENT provides its clients with industry leading practitioners, agile delivery models, and optimized economics to ensure their digital business outcomes are achieved.

ACCSCIENT has been advised in this transaction by LegaLogic Consulting, Pune, India and Focus Bankers, Washington, DC. Vyom Group has been advised by DSK Legal and Palanca Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About ACCSCIENT

ACCSCIENT headquartered in Dallas Texas, USA, is a portfolio of globally based companies that provide services, solutions, and talent, focused on helping enterprises achieve digital transformation. ACCSCIENT delivers a multi-faceted portfolio of expertise in the leading technology platforms for domains such as automation, cybersecurity, service management, ERP, cloud, and modern application development. ACCSCIENT also provides industry leading solutions and business services for the aerospace and financial services verticals. With the ability to leverage resources across the globe, ACCSCIENT provides its clients with a powerful combination of industry leading skills, economic flexibility, and a client-centric experience.

ACCSCIENT was formed in 2017 as a partnership between FutureTech Holding Company based in Atlanta since 2005, and Alaris Equity Partners, based in Calgary, Canada, public since 2008.

About Vyom Group

Founded by Prasad Patwa and Uday Birajdar in 2003 in Pune, India, the Vyom Group (comprising of Vyom Labs, Cogniwize, and Omnepresent) is a partner of BMC software, Salesforce, Mendix and other leading technologies, providing consulting and implementation services. DxSherpa Technologies is a pure-play Premier ServiceNow partner that delivers consulting, implementation, and managed services with over 300 dedicated team members.These companies have a client base in South East Asia, North America, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and India, establishing itself as a leading digital transformation solutions provider for large and mid-sized enterprises.

