Curran Investment Management Awarded by Informa Financial Intelligence Q2 2022

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce we have been awarded the PSN Top Guns distinction for our Curran Midcap Equity strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers, period ending June 30, 2022.

"Midcap is the sweet spot of the market between large and small companies. It's a segment of the market that deserves more attention from investors." ~ Kevin T. Curran, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer

Designations for Curran Investment Management's Curran Midcap Equity Strategy Include:

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #9 within the Mid Growth Universe among 144 products and 96 firms

Ranked #10 total return for a 5-year period in the 4-star category among 144 products and 96 firms within the Mid Growth Universe

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPs compliant.

In the 4-star category, our Curran Midcap Equity Strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

To achieve a Bull/Bear Master ranking, managers must outperform their benchmark during periods of up markets and decline less than the benchmark during periods of down markets. Bull/Bear Strategies must have an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database.

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

Media Contact: Emma Pasquali

Firm: Curran Wealth Management

Email: epasquali@curranllc.com

Phone: (518) 391-4285

View original content:

SOURCE Curran Investment Management