Invitation to conference call on restated segment financials

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced Ericsson is as of Q3 2022 changing its reporting structure to reflect its new organization

Restated segment financials for 2022 first and second quarter, 2021 by quarter and 2020 full year will be published September 20 , at 8:00 AM CEST

Ericsson's CFO will present the restated segment financials on a conference call scheduled at 3:00 PM CEST , September 20

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) implemented a new company structure as of June 1, 2022. As previously announced, the company will start to report financials according to new segments that corresponds to the new company structure starting from the third quarter 2022. The earnings report for the third quarter will be published October 20, 2022.

To facilitate year-on-year comparisons the restated segment financials for 2022 first and second quarter, 2021 by quarter, and 2020 full year, will be published on September 20, 2022, ahead of the third quarter report in October.

The company will issue a press release with the restated segment financials attached, including tables, in pdf-format. Following publication of the press release, the restated financials document will be available on Ericsson's website at: www.ericsson.com/investors

CONFERENCE CALL FOR ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND JOURNALISTS

A conference call for financial analysts, investors and journalists will begin at 3:00 PM CEST Stockholm (2:00 PM BST London, 9:00 AM EDT New York).

CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the restated financials and take questions.

Conference call: Join here

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The conference call will be available on-demand on our website after the event.

