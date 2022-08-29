Kia America Teases Rebelle Rally Rig Rendering

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A month before the start of the Rebelle Rally, Kia America is offering a sneak peek at its rally ready rig set to compete in the navigational challenge. When it hits the dirt this October, Kia's longest running nameplate, the 2023 Sportage, will proudly sport a livery inspired by the brand's new slogan 'Movement that Inspires' as well as the company's new gray, white and black color scheme. While the Sportage X-Pro is already fit for an off-road adventure with standard all-terrain tires, off-road hardware and active on-demand all-wheel drive, it will undergo minimal modifications to take on the rally's punishing terrain. The finished Sportage X-Pro will make its official debut in the coming weeks ahead of the Rebelle Rally, which kicks off on October 6, 2022.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

