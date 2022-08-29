Thought leaders in spinal cord injury research, science, and tech join forces with clinicians at Paralyzed Veterans of America 2022 Healthcare Summit + Expo

Four-day conference to include appearance by VA's Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, 50+ cutting edge exhibits, and more

WASHINGTON , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today kicked off its 10th Healthcare Summit and Expo – a four-day conference comprised of attendees from over 100 acute care and rehabilitation hospitals and community care centers across the country, more than 75 renowned speakers, and 50 plus exhibitors – all specialized in the field of spinal injury and disease (SCI/D). Complete with workshops, break-out sessions, and PVA's Clinical Excellence Awards recognizing clinicians who have gone above and beyond in the care for Veterans and others living with paralysis, this year's Summit will also include a Department of Veterans Affairs update from their Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal.

"When Paralyzed Veterans of America started its Healthcare Summit & Expo in 2010, our goal was to bring the latest in research, technology, and best practices in the field of spinal cord injury and disorders directly to our health care workers," said Charles Brown, National President of PVA. "We remain committed to that goal, as well as to advancing education of MS and ALS, and to investing in VA and all clinicians who provide the best in specialized care to all Veterans and others living with paralysis."

"We are so proud to be back with PVA again, this time at the Healthcare Summit and Expo," said Christopher Caggiano, National Director of Veterans Affairs and VERSAJET Systems at Smith&Nephew, Inc. "Supporting our nation's healthcare professionals and all those with mobility impairments, as well as helping them regain their independence and enhance their quality of life is not only what PVA's conference is all about but it is at the very heart of what drives Smith&Nephew, Inc."

In 2021, more than 26,000 Veterans with a spinal cord injury received care from the VA. An additional 28,000+ Veterans with MS regularly receive care from the VA annually, while more than 1,000 Veterans are newly diagnosed with ALS each year. These are just a few stats facing our nation's Veterans and impacting today's healthcare system. They are also the reason PVA regularly hosts the Healthcare Summit & Expo.

"Spinal cord injuries and neurological diseases can strike anyone at any time," continued Brown. "PVA has long helped veterans and others living with SCI/D, MS and ALS, and our Summit is an extension of that support. This event is much more than just another conference, it is lifeline for those with paralysis – supporting new therapies and treatments, finding a cure for paralysis, learning about advancements in care and pain management, and keeping pace with improvements in SCI/D, MS and ALS care and treatment."

In March 2022, PVA created its first-ever MS Committee, a permanent committee of the Board of Directors – made up of eight PVA members from across the country who represent the everyday interests of veterans with MS. The committee acts as a voice on legislative issues concerning veterans with MS; provides first-hand input from its members with MS; puts out a weekly podcast on issues specific to those with MS; and serves as an expert resource for all veterans living with the disease. In addition to its new committee and advocacy efforts, PVA also partners with expert groups in the field of MS, including the National MS Society and the VA's Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence – both of whom will be in attendance at this year's Summit.

Attended by VA physicians, nurses, therapists, and psychologists, as well as private health-care professionals, PVA's Summit is one of the largest and most sought-after healthcare conferences in the U.S. PVA is grateful to our generous sponsors for the support of this year's Healthcare Summit and Expo, which include Smith&Nephew, Inc., Biogen, Onward Medical Inc., Novartis, NMEDA, First Nation Group, and Quantum Stealth. Visit SummitPVA.org to learn more.

