BMC ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING NOTES

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxer Parent Company Inc. (the "Company"), the indirect parent company of BMC Software, Inc. ("BMC"), today announced the early tender results of its previously announced offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the "Offer") its 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Euro Notes") and its 9.125% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2026 (the "Dollar Notes" and, together with the Euro Notes, the "Notes") for an aggregate purchase price, excluding Accrued Interest (as defined below), of up to $100 million (as it may be increased or decreased, the "Total Maximum Amount"); provided that the Company will only accept Dollar Notes up to an aggregate purchase price, excluding Accrued Interest, of $45 million (the "Dollar Notes Maximum Amount"). The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2022 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"). Acceptance of Euro Notes with respect to the Total Maximum Amount has been determined by reference to an FX rate of EUR 1 = USD 1.0011. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of Notes validly tendered as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 29, 2022 (such date and time, the "Early Tender Time") and the principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase:

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN /

Common Code Outstanding

Principal

Amount (in millions) Acceptance

Priority Level Dollar Notes

Maximum

Amount (in millions) Principal

Amount

Tendered (in millions) Principal

Amount

Accepted (in millions) Total

Consideration (1) 8.375% Senior

Notes due 2026 Rule 144A: 05988LAB4 /

XS1864419665 /

186441966 Regulation S: U0663LAB4 /

XS1864418857 /

186441885 €301.500 1 n/a €133.119 €102.452 €975.00 9.125% Senior

Second Lien Notes

due 2026 Rule 144A: 103186AC6 /

US103186AC61 /

n/a Regulation S: U1021LAC7 /

USU1021LAC73 /

n/a $350.000 2 $45.000 $101.575 $0 $980.00

(1) For each €1,000 principal amount of Euro Notes or each $1,000 principal amount of Dollar Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration for each series of Notes is inclusive of the Early Tender Premium. All Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Accrued Interest in addition to their Total Consideration.

Since the aggregate purchase price for the tendered Euro Notes exceeds the Total Maximum Amount, the Company is accepting Euro Notes only on a prorated basis. The aggregate principal amount of each Holder's validly tendered Euro Notes accepted was determined by multiplying the aggregate principal amount of Euro Notes validly tendered by such Holder by a proration factor of approximately 75.814%, and subject to the rounding and further scaling provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. No Dollar Notes tendered will be accepted for purchase.

All Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase will be purchased by the Company on the "Early Settlement Date," which is expected to occur on September 2, 2022. Payment for the Notes that are purchased on the Early Settlement Date will include accrued and unpaid interest ("Accrued Interest") on such Notes, rounded to the nearest cent per €1,000 principal amount of Euro Notes or per $1,000 principal amount of Dollar Notes, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date.

The Offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time on September 13, 2022 (such date and time, the "Expiration Time"). Withdrawal rights expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 29, 2022. Notes that have been tendered may no longer be withdrawn. Since the aggregate purchase price for the tendered Notes exceeds the Total Maximum Amount, no additional Notes which are tendered after the Early Tender Time and prior to the Expiration Time will be accepted for purchase.

The Company has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to act as Tender and Information Agent for the Offer. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to:

D.F. King & Co, Inc.

Email: bmc@dfking.com

Offer Website: www.dfking.com/bmc

48 Wall Street

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10005

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 269-5550

All others call (toll free): (866) 207-2356

The Dealer Manager for the Offer is:

Credit Suisse International Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Attn: Liability Management Group One Cabot Square London E14 4QJ United Kingdom Tel: +44(0)20 7883 8763 Email: liability.management@credit-suisse.com Attn: Liability Management Group 11 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10010 US Toll Free: (800) 820-1653 Collect: (212) 538-2147 Email: Americas.LM@credit-suisse.com

