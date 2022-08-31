AMYRIS PUBLISHES SECOND ANNUAL ESG REPORT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, published today its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") report, highlighting the company's commitment to leading the worlds transition to clean, sustainable chemistry.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and as we grow, so too will the benefits for people and the planet," said John Melo, CEO and President of Amyris. "The future of health, wellness and beauty is clean chemistry, and this report provides deeper transparency and accountability around our bold vision. Our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable consumption has been in place from the beginning. Our record third quarter to date consumer revenue and full year record demand for our consumer brands is a great example of the rate consumers are shifting to a more sustainable future and healthier living for them and our planet."

"Publishing Amyris' second ESG report is an important milestone for the company and an opportunity to reflect on the incredible impact our team has made in sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts," said Beth Bannerman, Chief Engagement and Sustainability Officer. For Amyris, measuring and reporting our progress are critical to promoting trust and accountability with our stakeholders. We are proud of our efforts and will continue leading the development and production of sustainable chemistry, driven by biology and precision fermentation."

Amyris' 2021 ESG Report primarily covers the 2021 calendar year. Key highlights from the 2021 ESG Report include:

Amyris received the Bonsucro Chain of Custody Certification for the second consecutive year in 2021, which ensures its primary feedstock of Brazilian sugarcane is sustainably and ethically produced.

Amyris achieved a 30 percent reduction in energy associated with cold storage, with 95 percent of hazardous waste produced in Emeryville recycled or burned to produce energy.

Amyris reduced its downstream water requirements associated with squalane (a flagship ingredient) by 65 percent.

Several of Amyris' ingredients received accreditation from leading environmental organizations, including ECOCERT, the USDA-Certified Biobased Product and Environmental Working Group ("EWG").

Amyris' lab in Emeryville, California is a certified Platinum Level Lab via My Green Lab in a LEED Silver-certified building.

Partnering with Carbonfund, Amyris offset approximately 54 metric tonnes of carbon emissions.

Amyris developed a scholarship fund for Black students in STEM, marketing and business fields and contributed to educational programs by impactful community organizations such as Stop AAPI Hate, Oakland Asian Cultural Center and the Conscious Kid.

Amyris administered 7,000 Covid-19 tests for employees as part of its Emergency Response Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of employees and local communities. This included the establishment of a cross-functional COVID-19 task force and implementation of enhanced safety protocols.

Amyris established the ESG Council, a cross-functional governing body of senior leaders to drive the success of the company's ESG Action Plan through collaboration and transparency with the board of directors, executive leadership team, employees and other key stakeholders.

