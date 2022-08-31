Digital Agency YML Launches FIREWATCH NFT Project to Restore California Forests

This First-Of-Its-Kind Cryptocurrency Project Introduces a Sustainable NFT Solution, in partnership with One Tree Planted

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YML , a Silicon Valley-based, award-winning digital agency responsible for building some of the most revolutionary digital creations for trailblazing Fortune 500 companies and hyper-growth startups, today announces the launch of FIREWATCH, a first-of-its-kind NFT project designed to prevent wildfires and promote reforestation in California.

Marking a key moment in the next wave of sustainable Web3, FIREWATCH will allow consumers to "break new ground" by purchasing a carbon-neutral pop art NFT cross-section footprint of the California landscape. All proceeds will support wildfire prevention and conservation through One Tree Planted , a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation.

Utilizing the eco-friendly blockchain Solana , the FIREWATCH project aims to flip the script on conversations about NFT's and the environment, proving that it is more than possible to operate the technology sustainably. On average, NFT transactions use 340 kilowatt hours of energy, which is more than one-third of the energy a typical American home consumes in one month. In comparison, Solana transactions expend less energy than three Google searches and 17 times less energy than a full phone charge.

"We are thrilled to launch the FIREWATCH project and leverage our expertise in sustainable web development to promote reforestation and forest fire resiliency at a time when it is so urgently needed", says Ashish Toshniwal, Founder and CEO of YML. "As NFTs are still in their relative infancy, we are also excited to demonstrate how this emerging technology can be harnessed for positive change."

This project comes at a time when global climate change is becoming increasingly urgent. 2020 and 2021 recorded the highest number of California wildfires in history, with more than 4 million acres burned in the state. Additionally, with the current state of the environment, climate scientists predict a 50% surge in wildfires by 2050 (source: CalFire). Through FIREWATCH, YML anticipates generating more than $1M in funds benefitting fire prevention and restoration projects across the state of California.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire YML's dedication to being an innovative force for good." says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "With YML's support, we're restoring areas across California that have been degraded by wildfires, as well as protecting California's forests from future fires with innovative forest fire prevention projects."

"It's exciting to see FIREWATCH utilize NFTs on Solana to mobilize community and action around climate change," said Amira Valliani, policy lead at the Solana Foundation. "NFTs are becoming an increasingly popular way for communities to come together around shared causes. Solana's advantages as an eco-friendly, low cost chain make it an excellent home for projects like these."

The FIREWATCH project is currently live at https://firewatch.fund where NFT units can be purchased based on four tiers — $100, $500, $3,000 and $100,000.

