Late Breaking Clinical Trials Announced for HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) is pleased to announce the Late Breaking Clinical Trials coming to its Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM), which will take place September 30 – October 3, 2022, at the Gaylord National Harbor, just outside of Washington, DC.

Late Breaking Clinical Trials is an always-popular session where speakers present the results of new research in heart failure. Featured in back-to-back sessions on Sunday, October 2, Late Breaking Clinical Trials provides exposure and recognition for major randomized trials and registries that will likely have a significant impact on clinical practice or result in significant advances in the field.

Due to the quantity of remarkable trials submitted, two Late Breaking Clinical Trials Sessions will take place, with each session providing a deep dive into the latest rapidly evolving research in the field of heart failure.

The following trials will be presented in-person, via livestream, and OnDemand post-session:

Late Breaking Clinical Trials Session I

Sunday, October 2 at 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM ET

Effect Of Empagliflozin On Clinical Events In Patients Hospitalized For Acute Heart Failure: Results From EMPULSE

Dapagliflozin In Heart Failure With Improved Ejection Fraction

Voice Analysis-based Telemonitoring Predicts Worsening Heart Failure Events With Markedly Greater Sensitivity Than Daily Weight Monitoring

Oral Sodium To Preserve Renal Efficiency In Acute Heart Failure (OSPREY-AHF): A Single-center, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Trial

Effect Of Sacubitril/valsartan On Mitral Regurgitation In Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction. The PROVE-HF Study

Blood Pressure, Dapagliflozin, And Cardiovascular Outcomes In Heart Failure With Preserved And Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction: Deliver

Late Breaking Clinical Trials Session II

Sunday, October 2 at 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM ET

The Effects Of Istaroxime In Patients With Pre-cardiogenic Shock Due To Acute Heart Failure - Dose Response

Usefulness Of Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion During Left Ventricular Assist Device Implantation: An Outcomes Analysis From The Momentum 3 Randomized Clinical Trial

Improvement In KCCQ Scores In Patients With Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treated With Aficamten In The REDWOOD-HCM OLE Study

GRAHF2: Genomic Response Analysis Of Heart Failure Therapy In African Americans

Additional Meeting Highlights include:

Over 400 abstracts are available to explore in the ePoster Hub (in-person and virtual)

A sold-out Exhibit Hall with over 55 exhibitors (in-person)

Three plenary sessions , held each morning to kick-off the day's programming (in-person and livestreamed)

More than 40 hours of scientific programming, including 38 scientific sessions and eight Satellite Symposia

Hours of networking opportunities including receptions and lounges

Activities designated for early career professionals in all disciplines, including programming in the new Professionals in Training (PIT) Lounge

Registration for the meeting is open and an advance program is available to download. Learn more about the meeting and register at hfsa.org/asm2022.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

