S&P Global Commodity Insights Acquires Flagship Middle East Energy Events to Expand Presence in Region

Energy and Commodities Leader Acquires MPGC and FUJCON from Conference Connection

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis, events, and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, announced today it acquired two flagship energy conferences from Singapore-based Conference Connection. The purchase of the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) and the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON) further extends S&P Global Commodity Insight's leadership in events and conferences to the Middle East, joining other global flagship events such as CERAWeek, APPEC, and the World Petrochemical Conference (WPC). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Under previous leadership and guidance, MPGC and FUJCON have grown into must-attend gatherings for industry discovery and lively debate in the energy markets. The S&P Global Commodity Insights team looks forward to nurturing the valuable regional relationships and building on strong and secure conference foundations at this important time in the global energy transition.

Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "The acquisition of MPGC and FUJCON provides S&P Global Commodity Insights with a truly global footprint in the energy events space. We look forward to enhancing and extending these events where market stakeholders come together to share diverse insights and enable business connections led by skillful event development and program management, which we will be delighted to continue under our S&P Global leadership."

MPGC is an annual event hosting hundreds of delegates and speakers from the oil and gas industry from a global and regional perspective. FUJCON is a biannual event that brings together hundreds of leaders in the oil and bunker space in the Middle East, including producers, traders, oil majors, and shipowners and operators.

Vimla Mulchand, Managing Director, Conference Connection, said: "We have firmly established our flagship events, FUJCON and MPGC as key industry events, thanks to the continuous support and collaboration of our distinguished hosts, speakers and sponsors. I look forward to working with S&P Global Commodity Insights to help the events grow further, to offer enhanced networking, create opportunities to build relationships with global players and foster knowledge exchange. This development further solidifies the presence and longevity of these events."

Dave Ernsberger, Head of Market Reporting & Trading Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "S&P Global Commodity Insights has long been the leader in assessments, benchmarking, and expertise in the energy industry and acquiring these established conferences further solidifies our global presence in the key energy markets. We are excited to provide longtime attendees, as well as new ones, with events and opportunities bolstered by our market knowledge and experience."

S&P Global Commodity Insights hosts events and conferences throughout the year that provide insights, connections, and information to industry stakeholders. Find general information on our website here: Events | S&P Global Commodity Insights, or register interest in FUJCON 2023 here: Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON 2023).

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most significant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

About Conference Connection

The Conference Connection Group is an independent knowledge exchange platform that creates impactful opportunities for business discussions, strategy dialogue and networking by bringing together industry professionals, intergovernmental groups and business leaders under one umbrella across the energy and maritime industry. The Group is committed to organizing high profile events with an impressive portfolio that includes LNG Supplies for Asian Markets, the Condensate & Naptha Forum, the Global Bitumen Series and an extensive portfolio of management courses, executive briefings and technical seminars. The full portfolio can be viewed here: www.cconnection.org.

