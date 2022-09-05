InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Fill Food Storage Bags (OCM-1518)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to fill plastic storage bags with solid food and liquids such as sauces, chili and soup," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the BAGGY FUNNEL. My design eliminates the need to worry about the bag toppling over and spilling onto the countertop."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to fill a plastic storage bag with food. In doing so, it ensures that the bag is filled to capacity but not overfilled. As a result, it helps to reduce spills and messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1518, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp