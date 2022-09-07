Flexential® Expands FlexAnywhere™ Platform with New Data Center Development in Oregon

Plans to grow Pacific Northwest campus by 54MW to meet increasing demand with one of the industry's largest scale footprints at the heart of Flexential's fastest growing U.S. market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced the company's latest data center development at its campus in Hillsboro, OR, located outside of Portland. The project is adjacent to Flexential's Hillsboro 3 facility and will deliver an additional 54MW of capacity at full build out to meet and exceed increasing customer demand on the FlexAnywhere™ platform.

The new development will also provide ecosystem partners with room for future growth in the Pacific Northwest, delivering access to multiple subsea cables in Flexential's highly-connected NAP of the Northwest. Following the expansion, customers will have access to one of the largest scale data center footprints in Oregon, offering over 100 MW of actively deployed capacity.

Flexential, one of the first industry leaders to establish a presence in Hillsboro's fast-growing market, will leverage an existing 138,000 square-foot data center to rapidly deliver its fourth data center in Hillsboro, and plans to construct an additional facility as part of the new campus development. Both data centers will leverage a highly-efficient sustainable design and will target operating at 1.4 PUE and zero WUE, as required to qualify for Flexential's Green Finance Framework.

The new development will directly interconnect with Flexential's highly-connected facility at Hillsboro 2, known as the industry's NAP of the Northwest. As the long-standing home of the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki subsea cables and offering access to three other subsea cables in the market, the Hillsboro 2 data center has established a reputation as the most connected data center in Oregon. Flexential's NAP of the Northwest interconnection hub offers the densest network access available in the market, coupled with access to one of the largest scale data center footprints available in Hillsboro.

"As the longest-standing data center provider in Hillsboro, we are committed to providing the most flexible connectivity and capacity options for our Pacific Northwest customers, backed by Flexential's industry-leading ability to offer a complete cloud portfolio to suit customers' unique needs," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer, Flexential. "It was a clear, necessary next step to expand our Hillsboro footprint as demand continues to increase in a region that offers a direct, fast connection to APAC. We look forward to the continued growth and success of this campus."

"We have partnered with Flexential since its initial project in 1999 in delivering cost-effective, reliable and sustainable power to enable its customers to grow their digital infrastructure deployments in the Portland region," said Dain Nestel, Director of Growth and Commercialization at Portland General Electric. "We're proud to support Flexential as they build out this next phase of their growth in Hillsboro."

Flexential continues to drive momentum for its national platform expansion initiative and is on track to significantly exceed its 2022 goal to add 33MW of new, sustainable data center development projects and offer customers access to more than 220MW and 3 million square feet of capacity, across 19 markets, by year end 2022.

The Hillsboro campus is a strategic hub on the national FlexAnywhere™ Platform providing direct access to Flexential's hybrid offerings including Hosted Private Cloud, Multi-tenant Cloud, Managed Public Cloud and DRAAS offerings and direct connections to public cloud hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Clouds.

