Global Demand for Form-Fill-Seal Packaging Machinery to Grow Nearly 7% Annually

CLEVELAND, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new study Global Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machinery, global demand for FFS machinery is projected to increase 6.9% annually to $5.2 billion in 2026. The Asia/Pacific, North America, and Western Europe regions will account for 86% of additional demand during the forecast period because they each feature an immense, diverse, and highly-competitive manufacturing sector. Combined product sales in the smaller Africa/Mideast, Eastern Europe, and Central and South America markets are expected to grow nearly 8% annually in 2026, but gains in absolute terms will be modest.

The expansion of the global food, pharmaceutical and personal care product, and chemical industries – as well as rising industry mechanization rates in developing nations and increasing sales of more sophisticated equipment, including both automated and specialty models – will provide impetus for growth through 2026. In addition, demand will be supported by the increasing share of products packaged in pouches, which primarily use FFS for production.

FFS packaging machinery can be segmented into horizontal and vertical filler types. Horizontal FFS equipment forms packages horizontally before filling and sealing them, while vertical FFS equipment does so vertically. Some horizontal FFS units – such as stand-up pouch bag machines – produce packages horizontally and then drop product into them.

