Black Enterprise Announces Free Conference for Women in Tech

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading Black-owned media outlet BLACK ENTERPRISE is kicking off its Women of Power Tech Conference to accelerate career paths for women entrepreneurs and techies through a 2-day virtual experience on Thursday, Sept. 8th and Friday, Sept. 9th.

Launched in 2020, the Women of Power TECH Conference is BLACK ENTERPRISE's inaugural virtual conference, with sessions, workshops, and coaching designed to help women identify new trends and gain the digital upskilling necessary to advance across an array of tech-driven industries. The free event is back with two days of learning and insight to help attendees continue to innovate and execute.

"At BLACK ENTERPRISE, we are committed to the economic and intellectual advancement of the Black community," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., President & CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "Women of Power TECH is demonstrative of our efforts to create quality programming that not only uplifts our core audience but also expands our reach to new audiences and hopefully sparks the next generation of female leaders."

Featuring a powerful lineup of female executives and entrepreneurs across STEM fields, the robust programming allows the audience to hear from women who are dominating the industry such as tech leaders from Walmart, Fidelity Investments, American Airlines, Verizon, Merck, and speakers from Black tech startups Incredible Health, Storehouse in a Box, KeepWOL, OneKIN, Jet Constellations, Bootup, Mueshi, and more. The event will also feature a live Q&A with Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Pharrell William's nonprofit Black Ambition, and Real Housewives of Atlanta personality/tech entrepreneur and investor Tanya Sam, and various conversations to provide upcoming changemakers the opportunity to explore entrepreneurial paths, business mentorship, and tech career advancements.

"There is a critical gap in the tech industry putting women at a disadvantage to succeed and grow at a similar rate as men," said Alisa Gumbs, Vice President and Deputy Chief Content Officer of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "Black women especially are underrepresented in tech and will benefit from virtually connecting with some of today's most successful business influencers while gaining access to major corporations eager to recruit women of color for leadership positions and build supplier partnerships.

The Women of Power TECH Conference will be Thursday, Sept. 8th, and Friday, Sept. 9th, beginning at 10 a.m. each day. Guests will have the flexibility to enjoy an inclusive experience across two distinct tracks:

An executive track filled with career opportunities in STEM and solutions for the common obstacles Black women face getting their foot in the door, working in tech, and advancing their careers.

An entrepreneur track that gives startups and small business owners the information they need to leverage technology's advantages, from Web 3.0 to venture capital funding.

Women of Power TECH Summit sponsors include American Airlines, Fidelity, JPMorgan Chase, Merck, United Health Group, and Walmart.

For more information about this year's programming and to register for the event, please visit https://womenofpowertech.blackenterprise.com/en/ .

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events, linear, and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how in achieving financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow it on social media across Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook .

