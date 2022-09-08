Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Announces Exclusive U.S. Partnership with Italy's Historic Mazzei Family

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Demeine Estates is thrilled to announce their partnership with the Mazzei family of Chianti Classico. Established in 1435, the Mazzeis are considered a founding family of Chianti Classico. Family-owned for 25 generations, it is one of Tuscany's most awarded wineries. The exclusive import partnership includes the Mazzei family's additional properties: Belguardo in Maremma, Zisola in Sicily and Villa Marcello in the Veneto.

Demeine Estates President Philana Bouvier (left) and SVP of Marketing and Global Brand Strategy, Scott Diaz (right). (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to represent the Mazzei family and their estates exclusively in the United States," says Demeine Estates President, Philana Bouvier. "They bring a rare combination of extensive legacy, esteemed wines, long-held values and innovative spirit to one of the world's most renowned wine regions, and we are proud to share their deeply rich history."

Siblings Filippo and Francesco Mazzei are the winery's Managing Directors, while Filippo's son Giovanni is Export Director. Castello di Fonterutoli, the family's seat in Chianti Classico, includes 110 hectares under vine across five vineyards. The estate is renowned for its Gran Selezione sites, two of which are bottled as single-vineyard wines.

"In Demeine Estates, we have found a partner that reflects our values and will bring our wines into the market with dedication and perseverance," says Export Director Giovanni Mazzei. "Their focus on family, quality and sustainability in their winery partners inspires us for our collaboration."

The winery focuses on indigenous varietals and promotes a healthy ecosystem. They avoid finite resources, maximize water reserves and preserve biodiversity while offsetting carbon emissions.

"As one of the longest tenured producers in Chianti Classico, this partnership is an important alignment, as well as an invaluable opportunity for our young company," says Demeine Estates SVP of Marketing and Global Brand Strategy, Scott Diaz.

Demeine Estates will be importing the admired flagship wines: the Castello Fonterutoli Gran Selezione, the Siepi Toscana IGT and the Concerto Fonterutoli Toscana IGT. Additional wines include the single-vineyard Badiolà and Vicoregio 36 Gran Seleziones, the Chianti Classico Riserva Ser Lapo, and the Chianti Classico Fonterutoli. Mazzei's impressive collection of Chianti Classico wines have been integral to the continued growth of the category, which has increased in the US by 67% over the last three years.

"It has been a great pleasure watching our team at Demeine Estates build this luxury portfolio," says Lawrence Wine Estates Managing Partner Carlton McCoy. "Philana and Scott have shared nothing but enthusiasm about creating a long-term relationship with these wonderful estates. As one of the great winemaking families of the world, the Mazzeis have raised the bar in Chianti for centuries, and we look forward to being their ambassadors."

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates curated portfolio consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers of exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. www.demeineestates.com

About Mazzei

The Mazzei family have been leaders in Chianti Classico since the winery was established in 1435. The family has resided at Castello di Fonterutoli, the home of their famous wines, for 25 generations. Today the winery is run by brothers Francesco and Filippo Mazzei, as well as Filippo's son Giovanni. Marchesi Mazzei, the wine brand of the family, has continued to grow and modernize, focusing on innovation and sustainability and acquiring estates in other regions of Italy, while still respecting and building upon the history of the region and the family.

Demeine Estates (PRNewswire)

The Mazzei family's flagship wines include the Castello Fonterutoli Gran Selezione, the Siepi Toscana IGT and the Concerto Fonterutoli Toscana IGT. (PRNewswire)

