New MEASURE-AD Analyses Evaluate Clinical, Psychosocial and Economic Burdens in Atopic Dermatitis Patients

MEASURE-AD was a real-world study of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis patients across 28 countries designed to assess the multidimensional burdens that diagnosed patients face 1-3

Additional findings show that lower clinical burden and work impairment had a positive association with quality of life and lower disease severity scores 1

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, impacts up to an estimated 10 percent of adults and 25 percent of children globally and causes significant physical, psychological and economic impact4-7

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis from AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) three-year, 28-country MEASURE-AD study revealed that people living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (an immune-mediated skin disease) who are not receiving systemic therapy had greater clinical, psychosocial and economic burdens compared to those receiving systemic therapy.1 A separate analysis from the MEASURE-AD study demonstrated that better quality of life – as measured by Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores – and lower disease severity scores were associated with lower clinical burden and work impairment.2 Results from the MEASURE-AD subanalyses were featured at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Hybrid Congress onsite in Milan and online from September 7-10 as a poster and an oral presentation.

"Results from MEASURE-AD broaden awareness of the continued burden that people living with atopic dermatitis experience every day and of the potential link between disease severity, treatment approach and overall impact on patient-reported quality of life," said Juan Francisco Silvestre, M.D., attending dermatologist, General University Hospital of Alicante in Alicante, Spain, and investigator for the MEASURE-AD study. "These real-world analyses underscore the multidimensional burden of atopic dermatitis and the need for more therapeutic options for patients."

Evaluation of Real-World Burden for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis in Patients with or without Systemic Therapy

This post-hoc analysis titled, "Real-World Burden in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Who Are Candidates for Systemic Therapy and Currently Receiving No Systemic Therapy, No Treatment, Topical Therapy Only, or Systemic Therapy: Results from a Real-World Multicountry Study," showed greater clinical, psychosocial and economic burden among adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis not receiving systemic therapy versus those receiving systemic therapy.1 Additionally, data suggested that many patients living with atopic dermatitis may be undertreated, with only half of eligible patients receiving systemic therapy.1

Mean disease severity scores across six measures* were higher for patients receiving no systemic therapy versus those receiving systemic therapy (all p<0.0001), with the subset of patients receiving no treatment generally having the highest mean scores.1 Additionally, patients who received systemic therapy reported significantly better DLQI scores, Short-Form Health Survey Mental Health Component Summary (SF-12 MCS) mean scores and Physical Component Summary (SF-12 PCS) mean scores versus patients not receiving systemic therapy (p<0.0001).1 Overall work productivity impairment and hours missed from work were also greater among patients receiving no systemic therapy versus patients receiving systemic therapy (p<0.0001).1

Examining the Link Between Patient-Reported Quality of Life and Disease Burden in Atopic Dermatitis

A separate analysis from MEASURE-AD titled, "Associations Between Patient-Reported Outcomes and Disease Severity Measures with Disease Burden in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Real-World Multicountry Study," evaluated how improvements in a patient's quality of life and low disease severity often lead to lower clinical burden of disease and work impairment.2 In this analysis, patients were stratified by patient-reported effect on quality of life – assessed using DLQI and disease severity measures (Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure categories [POEM] and the Atopic Dermatitis Symptom Scale 7-Item Total Symptom Score categories [ADerm-SS TSS-7]).2 Clinical burden was assessed using Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and Worst Pruritus Numeric Rating Scale (WP-NRS).2 Work Productivity and Activity Impairment-AD (WPAI-AD) measures absenteeism, presenteeism, overall work productivity impairment and activity impairment.

Results from this analysis showed that EASI and WP-NRS scores were lower among patients with lower DLQI, lower POEM and lower ADerm-SS TSS-7 score categories (p<0.0001 for each).2 Similarly, overall work productivity impairment was lower among patients with lower DLQI, lower POEM and lower ADerm-SS TSS-7 score categories (p<0.0001 for each).2 Trends for absenteeism, presenteeism and activity impairment were similar to those for overall work productivity impairment (all p<0.0001).2

"Patients are our purpose – their needs fuel our passion to propel dermatology research forward. The results of these studies help shed light on the cumulative impact of atopic dermatitis on patients' quality of life," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, Ph.D., vice president, Global Medical Affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "We're proud to help advance understanding of the real-world experience of those living with atopic dermatitis, to uncover disparities in outcomes and inspire efforts to develop and deliver therapies to patients."

About MEASURE-AD 1,2,3

MEASURE-AD was a cross-sectional, 28-country study that characterized the real-world burden of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adolescent and adult patients (≥12 years of age) with physician-confirmed atopic dermatitis who were either candidates for or who were receiving systemic therapy. Patients were enrolled between December 2019 and December 2020 in 28 countries, with a total of 1,558 patients enrolled, consisting of 1,434 adults (≥18 years of age) as well as 124 adolescents (12 to 17 years) with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis receiving or who were eligible for systemic therapy.

* Measures included Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), Worst Pruritus Numeric Rating Scale (WP-NRS), Validated Investigator Global Assessment for AD (vlGA-AD), body surface area affected (BSA), average hours slept per night and number of participants with inadequately controlled atopic dermatitis.

