AS CRIME INCREASES NATIONWIDE, NICB AND IASIU FOCUS ON FRAUD AWARENESS AND INVESTIGATION

NICB President and CEO David Glawe to meet with IASIU President Celeste Dodson during IASIU Annual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is continuing to strengthen its long standing partnership with the International Association of Special Investigation Units (IASIU). NICB President and CEO David Glawe will meet with IASIU President Celeste Dodson in San Diego to discuss emerging fraud trends and develop proactive solutions to address crimes impacting insurance policyholders.

National Insurance Crime Bureau logo (PRNewsfoto/National Insurance Crime Bureau) (PRNewswire)

As crime across the nation continues to increase, NICB and IASIU reaffirm their organizations' joint mission.

On Monday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. PT, Glawe and Dodson will reaffirm their organizations' joint mission to bring awareness during the IASIU Annual Conference in San Diego. As crime across the nation continues to increase, including the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008, staggering catalytic converter thefts, and fraud exceeding $300 billion nationwide each year, California is experiencing some of the highest crime rates, and therefore, is the perfect place to address these issues.

"NICB is committed to our long partnership with IASIU," said Glawe. "Our partnership is organic in every sense, and is strengthened by our mutual mission of combatting insurance fraud and crime."

"NICB and IASIU's partnership is critical to our joint missions," said Dodson. "Together, we will continue to focus on advancing excellence in the insurance fraud fighting community through education, training, awareness, and connection."

NICB and IASIU will continue their valued partnership as they battle the ever-growing crime trends seen in the U.S. Using cutting-edge and predictive analysis, together, they will continue to evolve education, investigations, and fraud awareness as leaders in the industry.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau