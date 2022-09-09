Inspire Specialty Hospital taps into Medline Post-Acute Care Infection Prevention Program

Long-term acute care hospital leveraging products and education to support best practices

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new collaboration with Oklahoma-based Inspire Specialty Hospital, a 30-plus bed long-term acute care hospital. The partnership offers Inspire Specialty Hospital a combination of products and clinical education through the Medline Post-Acute Care Infection Prevention Program to help standardize practice and drive sustainable outcomes around infection prevention protocols within their facility.

Inspire Specialty Hospital is leveraging a partnership with Medline to enhance infection prevention protocols at its facility through products and education. (PRNewswire)

"Our patients often come to us from the hospital with medically complex issues so we are always looking at new ways to help decrease the risk of hospital acquired infections and break the chain of infection," said Wayne Cook, infection preventionist and housekeeping director for Inspire Specialty Hospital. "With nearly 70 full-time staff members at our facility, it is a relief and tremendous value having Medline as a partner, who can help us stay on top of ongoing education opportunities to establish good habits."

As part of the program, Inspire Specialty Hospital is incorporating training courses on hand hygiene compliance and personal protective equipment (PPE) best practices into their new hiring training. Staff will be able to access education through Medline's online education platform Medline University. For more than 15 years, Medline University has offered healthcare professionals over 200 free continuing education courses. Additionally, Inspire is leveraging EVS and hand hygiene kits with posters, engaging activities and knowledge assessments aimed at helping staff retain concepts at all skill levels.

In addition to education, Inspire Specialty Hospital has invested in a system of products, including Medline's Microfiber Mop System and Micro-Kill disinfectant spray, as well as Medline branded hand sanitizer and fluid absorption mats, to support the facility's best practices.

"Long-term acute care hospitals require extremely skilled, multifaceted care from frontline staff, and the pandemic was proof that their clinical capabilities can help extend an acute care hospital's capacity. We recognize that this is an expanding healthcare setting and by focusing on periodic training on prevention strategies, we hope to empower staff and help create consistent infection prevention practices," said Cristina Alvarez, marketing manager, Medline Post-Acute Care Infection Prevention Program.

Learn more about Medline's Post-Acute Care Infection Prevention Program at https://www.medline.com/infection-prevention/long-term-care/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline