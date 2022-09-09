RFG Advisory Takes Home the Wealthmanagement.com Industry Award in the Non-Custodial RIA Support Platform Category for Thrice-Nominated RFG Assist Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG Advisory, an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent Advisors, is proud to announce that they've won the 2022 Wealthmanagement.com Industry Award in the category of Non-Custodial RIA Support Platform for their RFG Assist initiative.

The victory, which comes after three consecutive nominations in the same category, is a testament to RFG's continued dedication to improving their robust suite of solutions to better serve their independent Advisors' needs.

RFG Assist offers Advisors fractional allocation for an administrative assistant who has been hired, trained, coached, and mentored by RFG. Since the program's inception in 2020, RFG has allocated a total of 33 admin team members with significant impact to both RFG's and their advisors' success. In the 18 months following the initiative's launch, RFG grew their total AUM by $1.13 billion, or 51%. Their Advisors reaped the benefits of RFG Assist, too, reporting enhanced profitability and revenue creation, increased retention of client assets, and decreased NIGO (not in good orders) at the firm level.

"We're honored to have been selected as the winner in such a competitive category," said RFG's President, Shannon Spotswood. "Taking home the Wealthy for RFG Assist reflects our larger mission of building an RIA of the future. We're putting together the must-have toolkit modern independent Advisors need to thrive in our evolving landscape, enabling them to grow, deliver exceptional client experiences and redefine their limits."

In addition to their groundbreaking RFG Assist initiative, which is part of the larger RFG University training program, RFG empowers their Advisors with end-to-end technology and operational support, practice management consulting, marketing and branding resources, an investment management platform, and StrongHer Money, built to help women take control of their financial lives, as well as ongoing educational and networking opportunities, like the upcoming Warrior Advisor Conference being held in Cape Coral, Florida, this October 12- 14.

"It's important to us that our Advisors understand that they're in business for themselves, but never by themselves," said Bobby White, RFG's Founder and CEO. "The Warrior Advisor Conference will bring together growth-focused professionals in an environment that challenges them to approach their practices and their lives with purpose, tenacity, and fearlessness."

The Warrior Advisor Conference, open to any Advisor interested in honing their leadership abilities and building the skills necessary to succeed in today's environment, combines motivation with actionable strategies for growth, featuring inspiring keynote speakers like Tim Tebow and navy SEAL veteran Dom Raso, as well as industry giants Eric Clarke, Kelly Waltrich, Bobby White and Shannon Spotswood.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

Contact:

Kelly Waltrich

kelly@growintentionally.com

Intention.ly Co-Founder & CEO

610-304-6538

