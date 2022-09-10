New Drag, New Halo! VOOPOO DRAG New Products Released

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9th, VOOPOO unveiled two new products of DRAG series, DRAG H80S and DRAG E60. As products of star series, since VOOPOO released the product preview, it has received extensive attention from global DRAG fans. Compared with the previous VOOPOO products of DRAG series, such as the most popular products DRAG X and DRAG S, DRAG H80S and DRAG E60 are more simplified in design and vaping experience.

Integrated Design, Easy to Enjoy Professional Device

From the compact appearance, air adjusting rotating gear, oil-filling hole and magnetic battery cover are all integrated into the body of two new products, which is more tactile and comfortable in grip. DRAG H80S is the most compact DRAG ever. The integrated design makes DRAG H80S 15% smaller in size. DRAG E60, with special mini shape and streamlined unibody of leather and metal.

The pod of DRAG H80S and DRAG E60 equipped with adjustable pod airflow, just rotate the pod to adjust the airflow with asymmetric air inlets. Besides, different from DRAG S and DRAG X, there is no need to pull out the pod or press the silicone plug, just unscrew the cover of mouthpiece, and fill e-liquid from the oil filling hole.

VOOPOO DRAG H80 (PRNewswire)

New Power Mode and Large Capacity, Lasting and Economic

Equipped with 2550mAh built-in large battery, DRAG E60 meets the needs of long-time vaping. DRAG H80S is compatible with single 18650 external battery.

The two products have the innovative ECO mode. It provides you more lasting vaping experience. Activating the ECO Mode enlarges 10% more vaping puffs, which meet the needs under low battery capacity.

When the battery capacity is 40% left, the interface will indicate the ECO Mode button. And you can choose whether to enter.

VOOPOO DRAG E60 (PRNewswire)

Multiple Innovations, Enhanced Vapor and Upgraded Flavor

DRAG H80S and DRAG E60 are originally designed with the airway with a basin structure, which gathers smooth and soft airflow. The basin also holds the condensate for easier cleaning.

The new PnP coil was ingeniously upgraded in structure design, in which the Dual in One Tech fastens the temperature rise and effectively atomizes every e-liquid and realizes a rich cloud and fine taste. Meanwhile, it improves the atomization efficiency by consuming less e-liquid.

DRAG H80S and DRAG E60 renew your impression on DRAG series at the first look and refresh experience in vaping!

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing, and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series — ARGUS, DRAG, VINCI, and V. Currently, VOOPOO has a presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

