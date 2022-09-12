Experience Senior Living executive receives industry award, joins elite echelon of senior housing leaders

Hunter MacLeod recognized in Future Leaders Award program class of 2022 by Aging Media Network

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Senior Living (ESL), a full-service, vertically integrated developer-owner-operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, is excited to announce Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development Hunter MacLeod has been recognized as a senior housing future leader by Aging Media Network as part of their annual Future Leaders Award program class of 2022.

Experience Senior Living (ESL) senior VP of real estate development recognized by Aging Media Network in Future Leaders Award program. (PRNewswire)

MacLeod is a real estate professional with extensive experience in structuring and managing high-profile transactions. He has a proven record of initiating, managing and completing successful projects in a variety of property types, including senior housing, land, mixed-use and multifamily (garden, mid-rise and high-rise). In his current role at ESL, MacLeod is responsible for sourcing and coordinating new senior housing development opportunities for the company. He is also responsible for project delivery in support of the company's design and construction team.

MacLeod has joined an elite echelon of leaders in senior housing that is guiding organizations through the reinvention of their industry. The aging industry's demographic boom has created new opportunities for future leaders to drive the industry forward. Program nominees must be high-performing, passionate visionaries who advocate for seniors and initiate action for the good of seniors and aging industry professionals. They must also be 40 years old or younger and dedicated to shaping the next decade of care delivery.

"This is a very high honor in our industry," Phill Barklow said, president of ESL. "Hunter was selected among a large group of talented nominees. He stood out as a clear leader due to his excellent work and distinguished reputation in the senior housing industry. Our team at Experience Senior Living is honored to work alongside him every day, we know he will continue to drive change and advance what is imaginable in the care continuum."

The ESL team is comprised of dynamic professionals like MacLeod that are all fueled by a passion to empower people as they grow older to live life to the fullest. They are creators, architects, nurses, researchers, programmers, marketers, facilitators, developers, investors and caregivers, all focused on making a positive impact on the lives of residents, their families and team members.

For more information about MacLeod and the ESL team, visit ExperienceSRLiving.com.

About Experience Senior Living LLC

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner-operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimaging seniors housing based on our extensive experience serving in a variety of areas, implementing strategic, operational, and human objectives. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care, focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs, centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals are fueled by their passion to empower individuals to live a full and well life now and as they grow older. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, CO with communities either active or under development in six states: California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

News Media Contact:

Kirstin Barbour

303.293.0693

pr@esl5280.com

Experience Senior Living logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Experience Senior Living