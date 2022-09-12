Xello Announces a New Higher Education Council to Deepen Students' Post-Secondary Planning Experience

The Council Includes Perspectives from Administrators Across the U.S.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xello, award-winning college, career and future readiness program, today announced a new Higher Education Council that brings together a community of thought leaders in order to better understand the intricacies of the admissions process from both sides of the application experience.

The Higher Education Council will develop innovative ideas and strategies for improving the college search, recruitment and admissions experience by facilitating well-rounded and ongoing discussions among thought leaders in K-12 and higher education. Council members will help shape how students use Xello to prepare for and make their way through the post-secondary admissions process.

Xello's academically researched and scientifically validated program puts individual students at the center of the planning experience. Students document their journey as they build self-knowledge, explore post-secondary options, create plans and continually reassess as they take in new knowledge, skills and experiences.

"Our interest in higher education is part of a bigger strategy," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and founder of Xello. "We know that every student's path looks different, and we know they and their parents are thinking a lot about their futures. The Higher Education Council will tap into that energy and generate insights into additional opportunities for students to connect and explore when they engage with the Xello platform."

Higher Education Council members include:

Cammie Kennedy , College Career Coordinator at Wichita High School East in Kansas

Cody Griffin , Assistant Director of College Access at WSU Tech in Kansas .

Alan Liebrecht , Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communications at Texas Wesleyan University

Cassie Montgomery , Director of Outreach Services at Amarillo College in Texas

Richard Owens , Managing Director of Programs at the Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership in Tarrant County, Texas

"WSU Tech has a lot of students who wouldn't find their way into higher education without a personal connection with an admissions representative," said Council Member Cody Griffin. "But getting them here is not enough. We're always trying to add new ways to ensure students not only enroll but graduate."

"At Texas Wesleyan University, our students come from diverse backgrounds and socioeconomic groups," said Council Member Alan Liebrecht. "At least half of our students are first-generation and eligible for Pell grants, so we see many opportunities to support and guide them as they go through their college search process, their decision process and their college journey."

Helping solve problems that arise as students are planning for post-secondary success will be a recurring theme for the Higher Education Council. Members will also influence Xello's long-term product roadmap, keep pace with industry trends and help improve customer service and support.

"At Xello, we are committed to helping students develop confidence in their strengths and a stronger sense of purpose towards wherever their paths may lead," McQuillen said. "Our platform is used by over 8,000 schools across North America and has earned a reputation as a high-quality college and career planning solution for K-12 school districts."

Xello has won numerous awards, including an EdTech Award for best career planning solution. Representatives from Xello will be attending the National Association for College Admissions Counseling from September 20th through 24th in Houston.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

