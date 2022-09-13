Elite Consulting Partners Appoints Michael Ryan, Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Consulting Partners announced today its affiliation with Edgesx, a Fort Lauderdale-based recruiting and transition consulting firm, and the addition of Michael Ryan, Edgesx President, to the Elite Consulting Partners team in the role of Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions. Michael will be exclusively devoting all his recruiting and M&A activities to Elite Consulting Partners.

Michael's expertise is vast and impressive. In addition to being President of Edgesx, Michael's resume boasts over 30 years of experience running Broker-Dealers and RIAs, resulting in over 1,100 advisor transitions and M&A transactions. Michael is also a Realtor with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, one of the country's leading luxury home real estate firms, and previously held the position of President and CEO of Gilman Ciocia, the country's leading platform for accountancy, tax preparation, and wealth management.

Michael expresses, "I, like many in the industry, have watched in admiration the growth taking place at Elite Consulting Partners. The firm's depth of resources presented an amazing opportunity for me to better serve my clients and the organization's values-based approach to advisor transitions is in philosophical alignment with my own. I couldn't be more pleased to join Elite in their mission to revolutionize financial services transition consulting."

Elite Consulting Partners CEO Frank LaRosa states, "The addition of Michael to our team represents a watershed moment in the growth of Elite. Not only are we the largest transition consulting firm in financial services, but our expansion power allows other recruiting firms to affiliate with us to tap into the top-tier processes, technology, and thought leadership that have become synonymous with Elite."

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. Elite Consulting Partners prides itself on offering unparalleled service, unbiased advice, and expert guidance to both advisors and corporate clients in order to ensure each client's objectives and goals are realized during their due-diligence and transition process.

To learn more about Elite Consulting Partners visit www.eliteconsultingpartners.com for further information.

