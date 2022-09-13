Happy Brands Announces Partnership with DonorsChoose, Supporting Creativity in the Classroom

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Happy Brands announces their year-long philanthropic partnership with DonorsChoose. DonorsChoose is an education nonprofit that connects public school teachers seeking classroom resources with donors who want to help. DonorsChoose combats systemic inequality by driving a majority of donations to schools that are historically underfunded due to racial and economic inequity.

This long-term, multifaceted partnership is the first of its kind for Happy Brands. They will be choosing projects that foster creativity and innovation in the classroom and will be matching donations to support those initiatives.

Happy Brands is the creator of The Happy Planner , a lifestyle brand whose mission is to inspire customers around the world to live creatively, and this campaign is no different. Donations from the partnership will provide art supplies and other tools to empower teachers to uplift future creators.

"We couldn't be more proud to announce our new partnership with DonorsChoose." said Tom Shaw, CEO of Happy Brands. "Our mission at Happy Brands is to create a world where everyone can define and express their own unique happy. By supporting teachers with the resources they need, we hope they can inspire and create happiness in the classroom. We are excited to bring this campaign to life and help deserving members of our education community."

Throughout the next year, not only will they be matching classroom projects, but donations will also be made to celebrate and support inclusive initiatives including Black History Month, Disabilities Awareness Month, Pride and more.

ABOUT HAPPY BRANDS

Established in 1998, Happy Brands is a women founded, Southern California based, planner, sticker, and organizational lifestyle brand. Their mission is to create a world where everyone can define and express their unique happy and hope their products inspire the community to live creatively, connect with others, achieve goals, and plan a happy life.

