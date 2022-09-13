Reputation Names Marc Linden as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran Marc Linden joins company to lead financials and support continued growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced it has hired a new Chief Financial Officer to guide the company to its next phase of growth. Marc Linden has more than 30 years of finance, business strategy, and general management experience and as Reputation's new CFO, Marc will oversee the company's financial and administrative departments.

"We are thrilled to have Marc join our executive team; he brings with him a wealth of experience and true understanding of what it takes to grow a business," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. "Marc is familiar with leading a $100MM business - a key Saas milestone Reputation reached earlier this year - and growing it to hundreds of millions. This is the unrivaled experience that I'm excited to see Reputation take advantage of."

Marc's impressive career spans multiple CFO roles but also operating and advisory positions, making his diverse background appealing for a high-growth private company. Prior to joining Reputation, Marc led finance and human resources at Intacct, a top-rated Glassdoor company, and was named one of the best places to work for ten consecutive years. During his time with Intacct, he managed its sale to British enterprise software company Sage Group, won CFO of the Year by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, and was named Executive of the Year in the Cloud Computing/SaaS category of the CEO World Awards.

Prior to Intacct, Marc spent four years as CFO for Mirapoint, Inc., a leader in secure appliance solutions for messaging. He also served as general manager of Openwave's messaging business unit. Marc came to Openwave from the unified messaging company Onebox, where he was CFO, and was instrumental in the sale of Onebox to Phone.com for $850M. Marc holds an economics degree from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I'm delighted to have joined Reputation to lead its financial arm. Customer Experience is a wildly underserved market but it's also an increasingly important one," said Marc Linden, Reputation CFO. "How you interact with and serve your customers is critical to business success. From acquisition all the way through to loyalty, businesses should be present wherever their customers are - regardless of the channel. I'm excited to be part of a platform that can improve the customer experience at every stage."

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

