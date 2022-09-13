SEC Awards More Than $17 Million to Whistleblower Law Collaborative Client

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC is pleased to announce that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) awarded more than $17 million to a whistleblower represented by Suzanne Durrell and Bob Thomas. Their whistleblower client submitted a tip under the SEC Whistleblower Program. The tip and subsequent information and assistance led to monetary sanctions in an SEC enforcement action and a related action. The SEC awarded our client 30% of the monetary sanctions collected in these actions, the highest percentage award allowed under the SEC Whistleblower Program.

"[This] award underscores the SEC's commitment to rewarding meritorious whistleblowers who provide valuable information and exemplary cooperation that advance the agency's enforcement efforts," said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower in announcing the SEC award.

Attorneys Bob Thomas and Suzanne Durrell emphasized: "We and our client are very gratified that the SEC recognized and rewarded the extraordinary contributions and commitment of our client. We applaud the SEC's impressive skill and dedication in prosecuting this matter, and its highly successful track record in working with whistleblowers and their attorneys."

The Whistleblower Law Collaborative has secured awards for clients in several SEC whistleblower matters. It also represents whistleblowers in ongoing SEC investigations.

Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC devotes its practice entirely to representing whistleblowers. For more information, contact the firm at 617.366.2800 or email Suzanne Durrell at suzanne@whistleblowerllc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC