There's Still Time to Enter the Eggland's Best Superior Hero Sweepstakes

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best is continuing its mission to celebrate the release of Disney and Pixar's Lightyear with the "Eggland's Best Superior Hero Sweepstakes" and there's still time to enter to win out-of-this-world prizes!

Now through September 24, fans can visit EBFamilySweeps.com to enter the "Eggland's Best Superior Hero Sweepstakes" daily for the chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to plus-up their family's at-home movie-watching experience! Those who enter will also get the chance to win weekly "superior hero" prize packs, which include Lightyear DVDs and more, Eggland's Best swag and a three-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs.

"We are delighted to celebrate the in-home release of Disney and Pixar's Lightyear with our fans through a variety of unique experiences and offers," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Whether it's watching Disney and Pixar's Lightyear with one of our delicious and nutritious Lightyear-themed recipes, or simply enjoying Eggland's Best eggs in a home-cooked meal, we're committed to creating moments that bring families together to eat healthier foods."

In addition to the super galactic sweepstakes, Eggland's Best has also created four new delicious and fun recipes that families can make together and enjoy while watching Lightyear at home! Each recipe is packed with superior nutrition and a fresh taste from Eggland's Best eggs, and includes a Lightyear Grazing Board , Robot Egg and Cheese Roll Ups , Galactic Mac and Cheese Bites and Robot Banana Bread Muffins . Each recipe was inspired by the film and meets Disney's Nutrition Guidelines, which are derived from USDA Dietary Guidelines as a continued commitment to families' well-being.

"When it comes to my family's nutrition, Eggland's Best is always my go-to because they contain six times more Vitamin D and 25 percent less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs!" said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto. "That's why having these super nutritious and creative family-friendly recipes at the ready makes family mealtime that much more fun, plus I know that I'm feeding my kids the best."

Eggland's Best eggs are a delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

