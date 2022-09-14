Veteran Attorney Britta Stanton Returns to Trial Firm Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally recognized trial litigation firm of Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann has announced that longtime Dallas attorney and former partner Britta Stanton has rejoined the firm.

"Britta is an experienced and insightful attorney and a consummate strategist, and we're pleased that she made this decision," says the firm's managing partner Chris Schwegmann. "As courts in Texas have reopened and more trials are being scheduled, being able to rely on someone with Britta's experience presents a great advantage for the firm and our clients."

Ms. Stanton was a member of the firm for 16 years before leaving in 2019 to join a trial strategy advisory firm, assisting attorneys in selecting juries, crafting narratives, and consulting on courtroom techniques. She briefly joined a trial boutique firm last year, before deciding the time was right to return to LPHS. She began her legal career in 2002 at the firm of Beck Redden in Houston.

"I'm thrilled to return to practice at Lynn Pinker, which has always felt like home," says Ms. Stanton. "During my time away from the firm, I've researched how jurors think, and honed my skills by helping trial lawyers learn the best methods to persuade judges and juries. I'm ready to put those skills to work for my clients."

Ms. Stanton earned her law degree magna cum laude from Baylor Law School and her undergraduate degree from The University of Texas. She has taught advocacy at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, is a member of the Patrick Higginbotham Inn of Court, and recently completed her term of service as chair of the Court Advisory Committee for the Northern District of Texas.

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann is a nationally recognized commercial litigation firm and has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession for the past three years. The firm has received accolades from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, D Magazine and Texas Lawyer, and was awarded "Defense Win of the Year" in the U.S. by the National Law Journal, the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

