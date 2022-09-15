Field of Screams Maryland Returns to Terrify Customers for 22nd Year

DMV's #1 Rated Haunted Attraction Promises More Scares Than Ever Before with New Clown Chaos Station

OLNEY, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area's definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today's 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.

Field of Screams Maryland, located in Olney, Maryland is the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction. This immersive Halloween event opens September 24-October 31 and is a must for thrill seekers. The Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. Field of Screams Maryland’s creative accomplishments have resulted in multiple #1 rankings across the region, and national recognition as the winners of A&E’s Haunted House Design/Build Competition in 2018. Not appropriate for children under 12. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org. (PRNewswire)

Field of Screams Maryland has long been lauded as the best Halloween attraction in the DMV, with creative accomplishments that have resulted in multiple #1 rankings across the region. In addition, the creators famously won A&E's Haunted House Design/Build Competition in 2018. Its flagship attraction is the one-hour walk through the Super Screams Haunted trail, which combines the Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror that features 27 terrifying stations in the darkest of woods as they navigate Chainsaw Hill, the City Morgue, the Catacombs, Laser Alley, and a finale that most run from crying for help.

General admission tickets start at $44 and include the Slaughter Factory which is a high-end haunted house experience where every detail has been attended to; a one-hour trail of 27 stations; and a compound with over 20 bonfires, tasty concessions, and scares and fun for all (recommended for ages 12 and over). The 2022 Field of Screams Maryland is truly an immersive Halloween attraction. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org.

Field of Screams Maryland is located at 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD just 30 minutes from Washington DC, downtown Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Open every Friday and Saturday in October and most Thursdays and Sundays. Follow Field of Screams Maryland on Facebook and Instagram (@fieldofscreamsmaryland).

Not appropriate for young children. Parental discretion is strongly advised.

Contact: Denise Kolker, info@steelheadevents.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Field of Screams Maryland