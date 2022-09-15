Newsweek Ranks 16 Select Medical Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals Among Nation's Best Physical Rehab Centers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced that 16 of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have been named to Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Best Physical Rehab Centers.

"For the second consecutive year we are pleased to see so many of our rehabilitation hospitals acknowledged by Newsweek for best-in-class care in their respective states and region," said Jeff Ruskan, president, inpatient rehabilitation hospital division, Select Medical. "These rankings attest to the exceptional care and outcomes our patients receive when they choose to heal and recover in our hospitals."

Newsweek's rankings are made on a state and regional basis. The 25 states with the most facilities were awarded individually and the remaining states were grouped into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South.

Select Medical's state and regional rankings, include:

Arizona

HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital - #5

California

California Rehabilitation Institute - #6

Florida

UF Health Rehab Hospital - #8

Georgia

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital - #1

Louisiana

Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital - #1

Missouri

SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital* (Richmond Heights, Bridgeton and Lake Saint Louis) – #6

Northeast Region

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, West Orange, New Jersey - #2

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital* (Avon, Beachwood and Edwin Shaw) - #2

OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital - #3

Pennsylvania

Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital - #8

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Dallas - #1

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Frisco - #15

*Denotes hospitals grouped under the same certification number provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Editor's Note: All hospitals represent joint venture partnerships between Select Medical and the health system named with the exception of California Rehabilitation Institute which is a three-partner joint venture between Select Medical, Cedars Sinai and UCLA Health; and, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation which is wholly owned by Select Medical.

Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, examined physical rehabilitation centers from every U.S. state. This year Newsweek awarded 255 inpatient facilities, based on the results of an online survey of over 4,400 experts on physical rehabilitation. More information about the ranking criteria and methodology can be found here.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,920 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

