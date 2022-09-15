OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 225,160,163 common shares representing 83.45% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:
Votes For
Votes Against
P. Thomas Jenkins
205,740,805
92.46 %
16,782,767
7.54 %
Mark J. Barrenechea
217,866,429
97.91 %
4,657,143
2.09 %
Randy Fowlie
209,311,894
94.06 %
13,211,678
5.94 %
David Fraser
219,923,861
98.83 %
2,599,711
1.17 %
Gail E. Hamilton
199,811,958
89.79 %
22,711,614
10.21 %
Robert Hau
221,151,792
99.38 %
1,371,780
0.62 %
Ann M. Powell
208,892,602
93.87 %
13,630,970
6.13 %
Stephen J. Sadler
212,414,315
95.46 %
10,109,257
4.54 %
Michael Slaunwhite
189,163,269
85.01 %
33,360,303
14.99 %
Katharine B. Stevenson
212,102,679
95.32 %
10,420,893
4.68 %
Deborah Weinstein
186,142,603
83.65 %
36,380,969
16.35 %
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which were filed on September 15, 2022.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
OTEX-F
Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit:
http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Open Text Corporation