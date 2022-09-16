InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable and Space-Saving Weight (CCP-1518)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to perform a variety of strength-training/weightlifting workouts without having to purchase or transport a large set of free weights or a home gym system," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the PORTABLE WEIGHT WATER BAG. My design allows you to easily keep up with a workout program while away from home or traveling."

This patent-pending invention provides a convenient portable weight for fitness/exercise enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers a space-saving alternative to traditional weights and dumbbells. As a result, it enables the user to engage in a variety of weight training exercises at various locations and it increases strength, convenience and safety. The invention features a portable and adjustable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fitness/exercise enthusiasts, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

