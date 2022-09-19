AKTIS ONCOLOGY APPOINTS SHULAMIT RON-BIGGER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Dr. Ron-Bigger latest key addition to company's growing roster of industry leaders focused on transforming the alpha radiopharmaceutical landscape

Co-Founder Dr. Goodman to transition to Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Shulamit Ron-Bigger, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). An accomplished biopharma strategist and drug development leader, Dr. Ron-Bigger most recently served as Head of Strategy and Operations for the Research and Early Development organization at Bristol Myers Squibb.

(PRNewsfoto/Aktis Oncology) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Ron-Bigger succeeds Aktis co-founder Brian Goodman, PhD, who previously served as COO and is now appointed Chief Business Officer. In this role, Dr. Goodman will oversee the company's corporate development, business development, and strategy.

"I am excited to have a high-impact leader such as Shulamit join Aktis' senior leadership team," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Aktis Oncology. "Shulamit's deep expertise across multiple domains of biopharma operations spanning strategy, R&D, and commercialization will be invaluable in our advancement of a broad pipeline of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals focused on large patient populations. We thank Brian for his contributions to the extraordinary progress Aktis has made in only two years of existence, and look forward to his continued impact as CBO."

During her tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Ron-Bigger led the Research and Early Development organization's portfolio management and integration of assets into therapeutic and corporate strategies. She previously served in different commercial and strategy roles including World-Wide Oncology Early Assets, where she oversaw global commercialization strategies and co-led an oncology development working group. Dr. Ron-Bigger holds a PhD in Cellular and Developmental Biology from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"Aktis has built a strong team invested in an end-to-end approach to radiopharmaceuticals, from scientific innovation to the delivery of therapeutics to patients globally," said Dr. Ron-Bigger. "I'm looking forward to joining the Aktis leadership team in realizing the potentially significant opportunity this landscape offers for patients and their families."

Dr. Goodman added: "Aktis has reached a point where the company will benefit from Shulamit's ability to manage the complexity of alpha radiopharmaceutical development, supply chain and commercial operations. I'm excited to continue my focus on corporate development opportunities to further expand Aktis' capabilities."

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

