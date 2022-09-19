GlobalFoundries Joins the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)

MALTA, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that the company has been added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector IndexSM (SOXSM), effective Monday, September 19, 2022.

"We are proud to take our place on the Semiconductor Sector Index amongst other leading semiconductor companies," said David Reeder, CFO of GF. "Since our successful public listing on Nasdaq in October 2021, our growth strategy continues to drive a clear demand for, and confidence in, our differentiated solutions and company."

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector IndexSM (SOXSM) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index composed of the 30 largest eligible semiconductor companies listed in the U.S., ranked by market capitalization. For a complete listing of companies view the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.

