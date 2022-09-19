Little Caesars® Gets Fancy on National Pepperoni Pizza Day with Its First Ever Galleroni Where All Items Are $9.99

Limited Edition Pizza-Inspired Pieces Are All Up for Grabs for Same Low Price as Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni ™ Pizza

Includes piece from renowned artist Noah Verrier

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is rolling out the red carpet in honor of its new Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. For tomorrow only, Little Caesars is welcoming followers to the fanciest, most pepperoniest gallery space on all of Instagram, offering several high-end pieces for sale through its own Galleroni at the special price of $9.99 – the same price as its newest pizza. *

One of many pepperoni-themed items that will be available on the Galleroni. (PRNewswire)

"We're happy to give Little Caesars fans the chance to snag some limited-edition pizza swag for only $9.99," said Senior Vice President of Marketing for Little Caesars, Greg Hamilton. "Just like our newest pizza, this National Pepperoni Pizza Day promotion gives customers the opportunity to get some upscale goods at really incredible prices."

Expect the Galleroni to come to life as a grid takeover on the main Little Caesars Instagram page, available via shoppable posts, giving the pizza chain's followers the chance to snag exclusive, fancy schmancy items on a first come, first served basis. These items are limited and will drop throughout the day. The fancy pieces include pizza paintings inspired by well-known artwork, including a one-of-a-kind framed oil painting of a slice of Little Caesars pizza from artist Noah Verrier, pizza inspired furniture, a bedazzled purseroni and more. Fans will not want to miss the chance to get their hands on these usually pricey items, each costing just $9.99.

Additional Galleroni items include an ornate candelabra with pepperoni scented candles, a cupped 'roni chair and even a fanciful beverage chest. The promotion is offered in conjunction with the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni pizza, a limited time offering featuring over 100 slices of old world pepperoni that have a rich, smoky flavor and crisp up when they cook. You can expect a pizza covered with old world pepperoni and a crust that is crisped with cheese to the edges. This gives this pizza a special texture and overall crunchy bite.

*Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram.

Offer ends 9/20 at 11:59:59pm ET or when all items purchased. While supplies last. 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. 1 item per transaction. Terms: littlecaesarsterms.com.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. Little Caesars is known for product offerings and promotions such as the Pretzel Crust pizza, Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza, and the Crazy Calzony®. Additionally, the chain now offers 33 percent more pepperoni on its Classic pizza.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

