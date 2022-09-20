Marvell Collaborates with InnoLight on the Launch of 100G QSFP-DD Optical Module Portfolio for 5G Backhaul and Aggregation

InnoLight's New Pluggable Module Powered by Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP Underscores Companies' Commitment to Driving 10G to 100G Transition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and InnoLight today announced the general availability of InnoLight's first 100G QSFP-DD optical module portfolio for 5G backhaul and aggregation applications. The new InnoLight coherent module family, powered by the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP), is the latest collaboration in the companies' longstanding strategic relationship to bring innovative optical transceivers across multiple form factors to market. The entry of InnoLight, one of the largest optical transceiver manufacturers in the world, into the 100G QSFP-DD optical module market is accelerating the transition of 10G to 100G coherent WDM solutions.

With wireless traffic and data center bandwidth both growing at approximately 40% per year1, carriers are driving a transition from 10G NRZ to 100G coherent solutions in backhaul and access infrastructure. Coherent technology maximizes capacity per fiber by 10x compared to 10G NRZ solutions. This gives carriers and service providers an opportunity to increase their capacity relatively quickly, lower their cost and power per bit and lay a foundation for the next decade. 100G coherent solutions also offer the flexibility to extend the reach of 10G NRZ solutions by more than 5x.

The InnoLight 100G QSFP-DD optical modules with Marvell's Deneb CDSP enables carriers to leverage their existing ROADM fiber infrastructure in the transition to high-performance next-generation networks. With the upgrade to 100G, carriers can offer a better end user experience as well as support for unabated data traffic growth with superior network economics.

"InnoLight's Deneb-based module offers the ability for carrier customers to seamlessly upgrade their networks to meet increasing bandwidth requirements while expanding their market with minimal investment," said Samuel Liu, Sr. Director, Product Line Management at Marvell. "Through our strategic collaboration with InnoLight, this latest production milestone of the 100G QSFP-DD optical module is accelerating the 10G to 100G transition in aggregation networks to enable performance and flexibility advantages across the ecosystem."

"The launch of our 100G QSFP-DD coherent optics product line with Marvell's Deneb CDSP is exciting in that it will drive a whole new ecosystem of standards-based small form factor coherent pluggable modules," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer, InnoLight. "Our collaboration with Marvell will help enable massively scalable bandwidth for carriers transitioning to 100G networks."

"Cignal AI has highlighted the need for a 100Gbps coherent optical solution at the edge of the network for the past two years," said Scott Wilkinson, Lead Analyst for Optical Components at Cignal AI. "There is enormous potential for growth as 100Gbps coherent upgrades the millions of 10Gbps DWDM transceivers currently deployed at the edge. Deneb-enabled standardized 100Gbps optical modules will accelerate this transition as the industry eagerly pursues solutions with the performance, price, and form factors necessary to implement 100Gbps coherent at the edge."

The InnoLight 100G QSFP-DD coherent module with transmission distance from 80km to 1000km with the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP) is being showcased at Marvell's booth (#219) and InnoLight's booth (#508) at ECOC in Basel, Switzerland, September 19-21, 2022.

