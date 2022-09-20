Mom 2.0 Connects Leading Brands with Parent Creators, Bringing Income to Families Across America

–Events Company Becomes Leading Force in Influencer Marketing and Branded Content–

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom Media, the creator of Mom 2.0 , home to the nation's largest community of parenting influencers reaching more than 250 million consumers, transformed during the pandemic from an events company into one of the fastest-growing marketing firms in the USA. Their solution was to more efficiently and effectively connect brands with leading mom creators. The Mom 2.0 system produces industry-leading, home-grown marketing content for brands, and a key source of income for thousands of moms and families nationwide.

Founded in 2008, Mom Media was primarily known for its events, such as the annual Mom 2.0 Summit, the parenting industry's largest mom influencer conference for brand marketers, mom influencers, and media. Major sponsors of the Summit have included companies like Google, Dove, Best Buy, and Amazon.

During the pandemic, Mom 2.0 adapted and evolved, and today provides a transformed suite of offerings that has seen marketing revenue grow by more than 1000%. Mom Media leads some of the nation's most important mom influencer campaigns , with clients ranging from the White House to global CPG brands to pharma companies to major Hollywood studios.

"The pandemic was transformative for us," said John Pacini, Mom Media CEO. "We entered March 2020 as primarily a live events business, and today are a multidimensional company with the industry's most experienced team. Add our strong fifteen-year track record, and we're able to deliver a solid ROI for brands while bringing income to thousands of families."

Case in point, a campaign for pharmaceuticals giant GSK exceeded that brand's marketing goals by over 40% while helping Mom 2.0 bring income to dozens of families. March of Dimes retained Mom 2.0 to produce its online parenting conference, which included many mom and dad influencers in key roles. In addition, the Department of Health and Human Services engaged the Mom 2.0 Community to share information nationwide about COVID-19 vaccines.

This development means a steady flow of vetted opportunities for parenting creators. "In recent months alone we've put nearly a million dollars into the hands of hardworking parent content creators," said Carrie Pacini, Mom Media co-founder.

The Mom 2.0 Community has been credited with launching the $11 billion influencer marketing industry. "The pandemic may have changed how moms have to work, but it didn't dampen the drive of our community." said Laura Mayes, Mom Media co-founder. "They keep creating thoughtful content while we keep connecting them with brands and more opportunities."

About Mom 2.0

Owned by Mom Media Enterprises, LLC and founded in 2008, Mom 2.0 is North America's #1 organization for parenting content creators, marketers and media. It is home to compelling content, engaging relationships, and impactful campaigns.

