PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY announced today the expansion of its NVIDIA GeForce RTX® XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs with the addition of the new VERTO™ GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.

PNY GeForce RTX® 4090, RTX® 4080 16GB, and RTX® 4080 12GB; PNY Introduces Next Evolution NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU’s (PRNewswire)

Powered by the new ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the 3rd generation of RTX, GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 40 Series line of GPUs will be available in three different configurations: RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB, all powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and the 3rd generation of NVIDIA RTX GPUs, providing enhanced gaming realism, powerful real time ray tracing, extreme overclocking capabilities, and cutting-edge features to accelerate the way you game. Tap into unprecedented power to break through performance barriers and effortlessly power through your graphics experiences on the fastest graphics cards at all resolutions, even up to 8k.

Colossal Performance and Speed

Experience the quantum leap in performance as compared to the GeForce RTX 30 series. The GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs delivers extreme-performance combined with super-fast G6X memory for an unparalleled content creation and gaming experience. Featuring a triple fan design, 24GB GDDR6X, 16GB GDDR6X or 12GB GDDR6X of on-board memory powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace, PNY VERTO GPUs deliver increased memory throughput for greater performance at higher resolutions. The GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 deliver the speed needed to rip through the most demanding games and effortlessly create the content demanded.

Powerhouse Design

The new GeForce RTX 40 Series models are available as part of the VERTO family of graphics cards. Equipped with triple fan coolers, VGA support kits, PCIe-5 12VHPWR adapter and EPIC-X™ RGB lighting offering impressive styling. Experience high-performance cooling even during the most demanding games and content creation with 8 heat pipes on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB, 7 heat pipes on the RTX 4080 12GB, and a base vapor chamber on the RTX 4090. Both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080s feature three 100mm fans, durable twin ball bearing fan hubs and are built with a sleek aluminum backplate to protect sensitive components and provide additional cooling.

Unprecedented Gaming Experience

With insane power to tap into, the PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 40 Series carries unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere. Experience a new tier of performance and stability across the top games and creative applications. Immerse into the most advanced and graphic intense AAA games to game like a pro with the powerful combination of ultra-performance and super-fast memory. Count on PNY's expanded GeForce RTX 40 Series portfolio of graphics cards to deliver a new dimension in PC gaming, raising the bar of visual graphics and setting the tone for ultimate game play.

Overclocking and ARGB Customization

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 VERTO GPUs feature electrifying EPIC-X RGB lighting. Delivering the ultimate controllable lighting experience with endless ARGB lighting possibilities. Level up your graphics card and illuminate your system by showcasing your unique style with vibrant RGB lighting, compatible with PNY's VelocityX™ control software. Customize and monitor critical stats like core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more. Fine tune your graphics card parameters and control your card's lighting with VelocityX™.

PNY GeForce RTX 4090

24GB GDDR6X (384-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB

Overclocking: via VelocityX software

PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

16GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB

Overclocking: via VelocityX software

PNY GeForce RTX 4080 12GB

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB

Overclocking: via VelocityX software

Product Availability

PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 will be available starting first half of October via BestBuy.com and Amazon.com as well as on PNY.com and other eTail partners. PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 12GB will be available starting first half of November via BestBuy.com and Amazon.com as well as on PNY.com and other eTail partners

