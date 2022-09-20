POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership

New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and POM Insurance, an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".

POM insurance is a member of the Franklin Mutual Insurance Group, an established property casualty group that has been in business for over 140 years and currently holds a rating of A+ Superior from A.M. Best Company, the leading insurance rating agency. POM is initially available in Pennsylvania, and the Company plans to expand into other states over the next several years.

"We are really excited to build on our partnership with vipHomeLink," said Brian Lytwynec, President and CEO of the Franklin Mutual Insurance Group. "Consistent with our strategy of offering homeowners robust and proactive home protection, including coverages that are designed to provide today's homeowner with peace of mind, with great service and easy-to-use technology, POM HomeAssist powered by vipHomeLink provides that critical component of prevention for all of our members."

"vipHomeLink is thrilled to partner with POM Insurance and support this technology-forward and customer-centric insurance provider," said Geoff Martin, Co-Founder of vipHomeLink. "POM Insurance is an innovative insurance company that truly understands how to protect homeowners. With our solution squarely focused on preventing insurance claims, we will play an important role in protecting POM's policyholders. We're really excited to be part of their policy offering!"

Jonathan Zabek, the Franklin Mutual Insurance Group's Executive Vice President added, "We've been partnering with vipHomeLink since 2021 at FMI and are pleased to now have their platform accompanying our launch of POM Insurance as we evolve the insurance product for homeowners, renters and condo owners into a smarter solution focused on predicting and preventing losses from happening in the first place."

Alfred Bentley, Founder and CEO of vipHomeLink commented, "We couldn't be happier to expand our partnership with Brian, Jon and the team at POM Insurance. They are completely aligned with our vision for protecting homeowners, leveraging technology to empower policyholders to make their homes safer, and reduce their risk of experiencing an insurance claim."

vipHomeLink's engaging digital home management solution simplifies homeownership by enabling homeowners to manage, organize, and maintain their most valuable asset, their homes. The POM HomeAssist solution helps homeowners:

Stay organized and save time by storing all their home information and documents in a highly- secure home profile for easy access.

Stay on top of routine, but necessary, home maintenance with personalized reminders that help to prevent costly repairs and save homeowners money.

Improve the safety and increase the value and efficiency of a home with tailored home improvement recommendations .

Learn more about home ownership with in-app vipTIPS, blogs and podcasts from home experts.

About POM Insurance

POM is a new insurance company committed to helping families and individuals prevent losses, stay safe and protect the people and things they love. Currently, POM offers Personal Lines homeowners insurance, condo unit coverage, and renters insurance in Pennsylvania. POM provides its members with technologies and services designed to proactively predict and prevent losses, including POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink. The Company also provides robust, modernized, paperless insurance protection and great service, including 24/7 claims reporting, at prices that recognize the benefits of a smarter, better protected home.

POM is a member of the Franklin Mutual Insurance Group, an established and respected property casualty group that has been in business for over 140 years. FMI Group is rated A+ by A.M. Best Company, the leading insurance rating agency, and is consistently recognized as a financially stable and responsible company. POM HomeAssist is available for download on Apple IOS and Google play. For more information visit: www.GoPOM.com.

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., based in Morristown, New Jersey, provides a digital home management solution and mobile app that simplifies homeownership. It helps homeowners save time and money managing, organizing, and maintaining their home. vipHomeLink provides a digital dashboard that lets consumers build a profile of their home while managing it more efficiently. Members enjoy benefits such as the ability to store valuable documents and information, track renovation projects, create a home inventory for insurance purposes and receive home maintenance advice and tailored reminders. The app is available through corporate partners, and for download on Apple IOS and Google play. For more information visit: www.vipHomeLink.com

Contacts:

Geoff Martin

President, vipHomeLink

geoff@viphomelink.com

Chelsea VanderGroef

VP, Marketing

Franklin Mutual Insurance Group

cvandergroef@fmiweb.com

