IVX Health Opens New Outpatient Infusion Centers in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of three new infusion centers in the greater Palm Beach area. IVX Health's new locations in Palm Beach complement its expansive presence throughout Florida, with centers currently located in the Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Tampa areas. IVX plans to open additional centers in Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville Beach, Kissimmee, and Miami by the end of 2022.

Conveniently located in the communities of Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Wellington, IVX Health now offers patients in the Palm Beach area an alternative to hospital-based infusions – with the same high-quality standards and safety protocols – without the stress of navigating parking garages, elevators, and shared infusion rooms common to legacy infusion settings.

IVX Health reimagines the care experience for patients receiving ongoing biologic infusion and injection therapy. Patients park directly in front of the center and are only steps away from their guaranteed private suite, where they can relax in comfort and privacy during their visit. Patient suites are equipped with streaming content on flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks and drinks. IVX Health also provides flexible appointment scheduling – with weekend and evening appointment availability – so patients can easily weave care into their ongoing schedule.

"We are excited to join the Palm Beach healthcare community," said William Seibels, CFO, IVX Health. "Not only is IVX Health more affordable than receiving infusions in the hospital, but patients also receive a world-class experience in our centers. We are thrilled to provide gastroenterologists, neurologists, rheumatologists, and other specialist physicians in the Palm Beach area a new option to refer their biologic infusion and injection patients."

"IVX strives to be the preferred referral destination for specialty providers prescribing biologic infusions or injections," said Jeff Piscadlo, vice president of provider sales, IVX Health. "The IVX team not only coordinates care with the patient and referring office, but also helps facilitate prior authorizations, benefits eligibility, and copay assistance support for the patient. By streamlining the administrative burden of the referral process, IVX enables providers and their staff to focus on what's most important – caring for their patients."

Palm Beach Market Presence

Boynton Beach 8773 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Unit 500 Boynton Beach, FL 33472 (561) 576-7722 Delray Beach 4761 W Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445 (561) 337-1588 Wellington 2863 S State Rd 7, Suite 200

Wellington, FL 33414 (561) 337-4116

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

