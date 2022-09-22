Ensurem Leverages AI to Provide Exceptional Customer Service, Retention and Best in Class Compliance Driving Rapid Growth

Ensurem's AI-driven automation ensures compliance and transparency for Seniors looking to evaluate their Medicare options during Open Enrollment starting October 15th, 2022.

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensurem, a Florida-based insurance technology and distribution company, announced on September 22nd, 2022 that it has launched new proprietary technology to help automate its compliance and retention business functions. This technology is driven by speech analytics algorithms that analyze call transcripts in real-time. It identifies key phrases and speech patterns used in conjunction with a machine learning platform to predict customer behavior and ensure a great customer experience.

"Our vision is to provide Medicare shoppers with a 5-star customer-oriented shopping experience, helping match Seniors with the right health insurance plan that meets their unique health and budget needs," said Dave Rich, CEO of Ensurem. "Our team provides robust customer support which helps build loyalty and prevent complaints by ensuring Medicare customers have the right coverage and know how to use it."

When it comes to automating retention efforts, this data is paired with sales data and fed into a machine learning platform that predicts how to prioritize and direct retention efforts. This technology is adapted for compliance efforts, where automated phrase checking is key to ensuring compliance. The system audits every call in real-time for certain phrases and scoring calls based on set criteria. Scoring is then used to drive human intervention where needed.

"It's allowed us to move from a completely manual audit plan to a process that includes fully automated coverage plus focused manual auditing where needed," said Clint Arlington, Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. "The results have been astounding with nearly 100% accuracy when comparing the automated audits to manual audits. It is the answer to how we can maintain our growth trajectory while maintaining our industry-leading focus on compliance."

"Machine learning and artificial intelligence platforms thrive in environments with ample access to reliable data," said Josh Candamo, Chief Information Officer of Ensurem. "We already use call analysis data for marketing, sales, and compliance purposes [so] as we continue to grow our tech platforms, we'll continue to grow and expand to more cases, further capitalizing on the infrastructure investments we have made over the last few years."

According to a recent report from the Centers of Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS), complaints against private Medicare plans have more than doubled between 2020 and 2021. These findings prompted an inquiry from the Senate Finance Committee into possible deceptive marketing practices. As a third-party marketing organization contracted with some of the nation's top-rated Medicare Advantage carriers, Ensurem is using advanced technologies and AI-driven automation to combat complaints from two fronts: compliance and retention.

"The industry has a responsibility to our Seniors to stop aggressive Medicare sales practices that take advantage of vulnerable populations," said Dave Rich, CEO of Ensurem. "Ensurem has always recognized this and is now extending beyond our marketing efforts to ensure we deliver a 5-Star customer experience with every interaction."

Ensurem, headquartered in Largo, FL, is a leading technology and product distribution company serving carriers and consumers within the massive U.S. senior market. The company offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, vision, dental, hospital indemnity and final expense insurance. It also provides end-to-end solutions for carriers, including product development, digital marketing and consumer-centric insurance technologies. Ensurem was named one of the fastest growing companies in its region and an Inc. 5000 honoree.

