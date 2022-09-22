EPA RECOGNIZES LG FOR GREEN POWER LEADERSHIP

LG Electronics USA Increases Renewable Energy Usage, Climbs EPA's Top 30 Tech & Telecom Partners List

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized LG Electronics USA as one of the largest green power users among technology and telecommunications partners in the EPA's Green Power Partnership. Over the past two years, LG has increased its renewable energy use in the United States by nearly fourfold, a notable achievement contributing to LG's inclusion in the EPA's Top 30 list.

The combined annual green power usage of EPA's Top 30 Tech & Telecom Partners currently amounts to nearly 41 billion kilowatt-hours of green power, which is equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 3.8 million average American homes. As LG pursues its goal for 100 percent renewable energy in worldwide operations by 2050, LG USA is leading the charge, having met this goal for the first time in the United States in 2022.

As LG's manufacturing facilities joined offices and warehouses in embracing green power, primarily through wind and some solar, the company's use of green power in the United States increased to approximately 64.6 million kilowatt-hours in 2021 up from 17.5 million kilowatt-hours in 2020. The EPA's Top 30 list showcases a partner's annual green power usage (kWh), green power percentage of total electricity use and type of green power resource it uses.

"Environmental sustainability is a core business principle at LG, and we are committed to working toward carbon neutrality year after year, cutting emissions from operations through measures such as highly efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "Climbing the ranks on the EPA's Top 30 Tech & Telecom list is a testament to our efforts for impactful, green solutions to reduce the effects of air pollution and harmful emissions – and creating a better, more sustainable life for all."

This latest recognition builds upon other noteworthy environmental accolades LG has earned within the past year including the EPA's 2022 Sustainable Materials Management Gold Tier Award and U.S. Product Champion Award, and the EPA's 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and Emerging Technology Awards, along with being recognized in 2022 by Green Builder Media as an EcoLeader, the fourth year in a row LG has received that recognition.

