John Hancock Investment Management announces changes to its ETF lineup

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced today that it plans to close and liquidate 10 sector ETFs (funds). The decision reflects how these funds have been used by investors over the past seven years and how sector investing has shifted in the market.

The Board of Trustees of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has determined that the continuation of the funds isn't in the best interest of the funds or their shareholders and decided to close and liquidate the following funds:

Ticker Fund JHMC John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF JHMS John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF JHME John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF JHMF John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF JHMH John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF JHMI John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF JHMA John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF JHCS John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF JHMT John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF JHMU John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF

The funds will stop accepting creation orders after the close of business on October 17, 2022, and will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (NYSE) at market close on October 24, 2022.

When a fund commences liquidation, it will no longer pursue its stated investment objective or engage in any business activities except for the purposes of selling and converting into cash all of the assets of the fund, paying its liabilities, and distributing its remaining proceeds or assets to shareholders. During this period, each fund is likely to incur a higher tracking error than is typical for the fund. Furthermore, during the time between market close on October 24, 2022, and October 26, 2022 (the liquidation date), shareholders will be unable to dispose of their shares on NYSE Arca. Shareholders who continue to hold shares of a fund on the liquidation date will receive a liquidating distribution with a value equal to their pro rata share of the fund's assets on that date. For additional information on liquidation, shareholders can visit www.jhinvestments.com/etf.

These closures only affect the 10 John Hancock sector ETFs representing approximately 5% of John Hancock's overall ETF assets.1 No other ETFs offered by John Hancock Investment Management are affected by these closures.

In parallel with this announcement, John Hancock Investment Management is also announcing the approval of a new John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (Ticker: JHDV) scheduled to launch later this month. It has also filed an initial registration statement to launch John Hancock International High Dividend ETF later this year.

"We're absolutely committed to the ETF business. It has been a great area of growth for our product line since we launched our first ETF in 2015. In such a competitive market, we're closing these 10 ETFs to put more focus on our existing equity ETFs subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors and the newer suite of income-focused ETFs that were more recently launched with Manulife Investment Management," said Steve Deroian, co-head of retail product, John Hancock Investment Management.

With these announcements, John Hancock Investment Management's ETFs will include 9 ETFs with nearly $5 billion in assets under management. The available ETFs include the multifactor equity suite subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors and the income-focused ETFs subadvised by Manulife Investment Management.

