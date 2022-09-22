LAWOW UNCOVERS LAWSUIT AGAINST JOHN FETTERMAN

Lawsuit against Democratic Senate Nominee during his time as Mayor made public by lawow.org

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A virtually unknown lawsuit against Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman has been uncovered by Lawow.org. The first amendment retaliation lawsuit brought by Sergeant Fred King against then-Braddock Mayor John Fetterman is now available to the public on lawow.org.

A virtually unknown lawsuit against Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman has been uncovered by Lawow.org. The first amendment retaliation lawsuit brought by Sergeant Fred King against then-Braddock Mayor John Fetterman is now available to the public on lawow.org.

