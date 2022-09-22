SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMED SOUTH DAKOTA LOTTERY'S EXCLUSIVE INSTANT GAMES PARTNER

More Good Fun from Company's Scratch Games Coming to South Dakota Players Following Record Years

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games is the South Dakota Lottery's exclusive provider of instant scratch games with the award of a new, six-year contract, delivering more "good fun" to players in the state. Following several years of record scratch game sales benefitting South Dakota K-12 schools, state universities and technical institutes, the contract significantly expands Scientific Games work with the Lottery as its sole provider of scratch games. The contract, which may be renewed for up to four additional years, also includes analytics and insights, popular brands from the company's large portfolio of licensed properties, and related marketing services.

Scientific Games has partnered with the South Dakota Lottery on scratch games for more than three decades, working with the Lottery to help achieve double-digit growth in its instant product category in recent years. The Lottery's performance was realized through responsible marketing and the launch of families of games across various price points, including Casino Nights and multiplier families.

Norm Lingle, South Dakota Lottery Executive Director, said, "We've created great momentum with our instant game performance through our long-term partnership with Scientific Games to benefit important programs in our state. Our teams look forward to continued collaboration on the design and marketing of quality, secure, high-performance games that entertain South Dakota players."

Scientific Games is certified globally by the World Lottery Association as a Responsible Gaming Supplier and advocates for the healthy enjoyment of lottery games through its Healthy Play program.

"We are honored to be named the sole provider of South Dakota Lottery scratch games and will continue to support the Lottery in its mission to provide funding for vital state programs," said John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. "We are focused on using our world-leading industry analytics and insights to innovate new products for the South Dakota Lottery to help achieve responsible growth."

Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider, and the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world (La Fleur's 2022 World Lottery Almanac). The company's products generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

