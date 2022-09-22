StoneX Offers Clients Access to Environmental Options & Futures Contracts via Nodal Exchange

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that clients of its subsidiary StoneX Financial Inc. can now access the full suite of physically deliverable environmental futures and options contracts via the Nodal Exchange, enabling StoneX clients to implement and sustain environmentally conscious business practices, effectively manage risk, and maintain regulatory compliance. These contracts span markets that include sustainable energy, carbon emissions, renewable fuels, and pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide.

Dave Smoldt, President of StoneX Financial Inc's Commodities Division, commented: "We've seen client demand for these environmental contracts increase significantly due to evolving environmental policies and the ongoing focus towards ESG practices. Adding to our extensive suite of commodity-focused contracts allows our clientele to further expand upon their environmentally focused goals. Gaining access to this new exchange allows us to serve a wider range of clients, from ESG ETF advisors to the utility provider looking to hedge their operational risk, using these futures and options contracts."

StoneX offers physically deliverable contracts across the spectrum of commodity types and is actively seeking new venues to cooperate with, thus allowing greater access to the products in demand. As the world increasingly focuses on corporate sustainability and carbon neutrality, as evidenced by the rapidly growing Carbon Emissions Allowances and Offsets markets, the renewable fuels and pollutants contracts offered by Nodal Exchange allow for active participation in this space. Users of these products include: energy refiners, distributors, producers to energy traders, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) fund managers.

Greg Greves, Managing Director of Clearing and Execution Services at StoneX Financial Inc. added: "StoneX's institutional clientele seeking exposure to carbon offsets can now meet that need with the same firm that delivers access to all other commodities. Whether the goal is to achieve carbon neutrality or build out their own ESG-focused investment products, StoneX continues to respond to the needs of clients worldwide."

Access to the suite of environmental products on Nodal is now available to StoneX clients.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,300 employees serve more than 52,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

